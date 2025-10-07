Francisco Lindor's wife Katia melts hearts with a sneak peek of Mets star's adorable 'dad life'

After failing to make the postseason, the offseason came early for New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor. He will be in the company of his wife and three kids for the remainder of the year. Lindor and his wife, Katia, are parents to their daughters, Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloé, and their son, Koa Amani.
On Monday, Katia offered a glimpse into what's going on in Lindor's household. She captures Lindor lying on the couch with both of his hands taken up by his two daughters, who painted his nails. Katia wrote in the caption:
"Dad life."
Kalina did her left hand, and Amapola worked on his right hand fingers. Katia also shared the finished artwork on Lindor's hands. She asked her followers to identify who did it better between Amapola and Kalina.
Francisco Lindor is coming off a disappointing finish to the season. But he still put up numbers on the board. In 160 games, he batted .267 with an OPS of .812 to go along with 31 home runs, 31 stolen bases and 86 RBIs.
Francisco Lindor reflects on Koa's arrival and alternating his walk-up song
Francisco Lindor uses his walk-up song in tribute to his family. Since May 2024, Lindor has used The Temptations' classic "My Girl" as his walk-up song. The choice was inspired by his daughters, Kalina and Amapola.
However, after welcoming his son Koa in March, the shortstop added "Ain't No Mountain High Enough" by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell to his walk-up repertoire.
“Now I’m a dad; now I’m a husband; now I’m a friend to my wife: What does she need? That’s how I navigate life,” he told The Post. “The biggest change is that I don’t just say ‘my girls, my girls’ — now there’s a boy!”
The shortstop now alternates both these two songs while walking to the plate. During the same interview, Lindor also mentioned that the reason behind staying in Orlando, Florida, and not shifting to New York lies in the close family association he has there.