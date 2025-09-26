  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia posts 3-word message as Mets’ shortstop joins Bobby Witt Jr. in exclusive 30/30 club

Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia posts 3-word message as Mets’ shortstop joins Bobby Witt Jr. in exclusive 30/30 club

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 26, 2025 03:41 GMT
MLB: New York Mets at Chicago Cubs - Source: Imagn
Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia posts 3-word message as Mets’ shortstop joins Bobby Witt Jr. in exclusive 30/30 club - Source: Imagn

The New York Mets are in an intense battle for the NL Wild Card spot after losing their way following the All-Star break. All-Star slugger Francisco Lindor is leading the team in the crucial stretch of the season with just a handful of games left.

Ad

During Thursday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Lindor dispatched a solo shot over the right field fence for his 30th home run of the season.

The home run took his tally to 30 home runs and 31 stolen bases, making him the fifth player to the 30-30 club this season. His wife, Katia Lindor, reacted to the milestone hit in her Instagram story.

She shared the clip of Lindor's milestone hit from the game, writing:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Proud of you."
(Image source - Instagram)
(Image source - Instagram)

While he is the fifth player to join the club this season, he is just the second player in MLB history to accomplish the feat twice, joining Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. in an exclusive club.

Ad

Lindor's first 30-30 season with the Mets came in 2023 when he finished with 31 home runs and 31 steals. His outing helped the Mets to a crucial 8-5 win against the Cubs.

About the author
Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications