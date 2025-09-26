Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia posts 3-word message as Mets’ shortstop joins Bobby Witt Jr. in exclusive 30/30 club

The New York Mets are in an intense battle for the NL Wild Card spot after losing their way following the All-Star break. All-Star slugger Francisco Lindor is leading the team in the crucial stretch of the season with just a handful of games left.During Thursday's series finale against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field, Lindor dispatched a solo shot over the right field fence for his 30th home run of the season.The home run took his tally to 30 home runs and 31 stolen bases, making him the fifth player to the 30-30 club this season. His wife, Katia Lindor, reacted to the milestone hit in her Instagram story.She shared the clip of Lindor's milestone hit from the game, writing:&quot;Proud of you.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)While he is the fifth player to join the club this season, he is just the second player in MLB history to accomplish the feat twice, joining Kansas City Royals star Bobby Witt Jr. in an exclusive club.Lindor's first 30-30 season with the Mets came in 2023 when he finished with 31 home runs and 31 steals. His outing helped the Mets to a crucial 8-5 win against the Cubs.