Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, radiates mom energy in boho-printed monokini swimsuit by Puerto Rico’s sparkling coast

While Francisco Lindor is busy helping the New York Mets win games, his wife, Katia and their three children have jetted off for a tropical vacation at Puerto Rico’s coastline. The proud Boricua beauty was happy to return to a place she called her home and had a sunny family day at the beach.On Monday, Katia posted photos from her time in Aguadilla, Puerto Rico. She captured herself in a colorful boho-printed monokini with layered necklaces, white-rimmed sunglasses and a blue baseball cap emblazoned with:&quot;I ❤️ PR.&quot;The photos in the post included Katia taking a selfie while holding her newborn son, Koa Amani Lindor, at the shores of the beach. In another photo, her daughters, Amapola and Kalina, can be seen playing at the beach.&quot;The distance now separates me, but the heart beats to the rhythm of my Borinquén and this is still my home 🇵🇷,&quot; Katia wrote in her post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFrancisco Lindor's son Koa Amani debuts at MLB All-Star Game red carpetAfter being snubbed from last year's All-Star Game, Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor did enough to make an appearance at this year's All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta.Lindor was joined by his family, including his wife Katia; daughters Kalina and Amapola and their newborn son, Koa Amani, who made his red-carpet debut. The Lindor family turned heads with their monochromatic outfits, arriving on the carpet hand in hand with each other. Katia shared the moments on her social media and captioned the post:&quot;Living the life I always dreamed of, creating core memories through this beautiful game. So lucky to have you in our lives, Katia. Kalina, Amapola, and Katia… you three are the stars of my world — that’s why you all went in yellow🌟 And baby Koa’s on the rise… his star’s just getting started. Now back to it, let’s go all out, Mets!&quot;The couple welcomed Kalina Zoe in November 2020, a year before they got married. They welcomed their next daughter, Amapola Chloé, in June 2023. Earlier this summer, in March, they welcomed their first son, Koa Amani Lindor.