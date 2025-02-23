Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reacts to All-Star's on-field moment during Mets vs. Astros Spring Training clash

The New York Mets played the Houston Astros in their first Spring Training game on Saturday. Mets All-Star Francisco Lindor featured in the game along with MLB record signing Juan Soto.

The four-time All-Star was seen with a microphone, chatting with the broadcasters near the dugout during the exhibition game. His wife Katia captured the moment and shared it on her Instagram story.

She captioned the story with a blue and orange heart emoji, encapsulating the New York team's color.

(Image source - Katia Lindor Instagram)

Francisco Lindor had one of the best seasons for the Mets last season, driving the team to a Championship Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers in October. In his two at-bats on Saturday, Lindor didn't register a hit but contributed with an RBI in his second at-bat in the game.

The highlight of the game, however, was his new teammate, Juan Soto's solo home run in his first at-bat in the first inning. Lindor's team impressed with a 6-2 win over the Astros in the Grapefruit League opener at Clover Park.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares heartfelt message for her children

Francisco Lindor and Katia tied the knot in December 2021, a year after the birth of their first child, daughter Kalina. They welcomed a second daughter Amapola Chloe in June 2023.

The duo is now set to add another member to the family as Katia is expected to give birth to their third child this year. Katia shared that her love for the elder siblings won't dwindle and instead multiply with the birth of a third child.

She captioned her Instagram post with a heartfelt message:

"You were my first home in motherhood. You taught me how to love in ways I never knew existed, how to hold tiny hands and whisper dreams into the dark. You made me a mother—not just in name, but in soul. And nothing can ever change that.

"As our family grows, so does my love for you. It won’t shrink or be replaced. Love doesn’t divide—it multiplies. And just as I will hold your baby brother close, my arms will always, always be open for you."

As Francisco Lindor is set to reach a major milestone in his life, becoming a father for the third time, the Mets star would be looking to make the year extra special by doing something special with the team.

