Francisco Lindor's wife Katia reacts to Mets superstar's sweet on-air message for their kids post walk-off heroics vs. Blue Jays

Mets supertstar Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia have been happily married since 2021. They are proud parents to three kids, two daughters, Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe and a son whom they named Koa Amani. Koa, the latest addition to the Lindor family was born on March 30.

On Saturday, the Mets took on the Blue Jays in game 2 of a three-game series at Citi Field. The game was level at 2-2 till the ninth inning. Lindor came up big on the night for the home team after his walk off sac fly in the bottom of the ninth, helped New York secure a 3-2 win against Toronto.

In the postgame interview, Francisco Lindor voiced his excitement about the come-from-behind victory and directed a heartwarming message for his wife and kids. He said:

"Katia, Koa, Kalina, Amapola, I miss you guys."

Lindor's wife shared the snippet from his postgame interview on social media, with the caption:

"A walkoff dub and a shoutout from our guy 💜 We miss you too!! @lindor12bc😘 "

Lindor joined the Mets in 2021 and has since become a reliable figure for the team. He had a phenomenal 2024 campaign that saw him win a Silver Slugger award and receive the nod on the All-MLB Second team.

The NYM reached the NLCS for the first time in almost a decade last year but fell short against the eventual World Series champions, the LA Dodgers.

Lindor has had some amazing past few days, from embracing fatherhood for the third time in his life to receiving the MVP chants inside the Citi Field yet again, he will surely be eyeing the NL pennant in 2025.

Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, shared behind-the-scenes moments from third home birth

On March 30, Francisco Lindor took a leave from his playing duties to assist and support Katia, as she prepared for her final home birth, to welcome their third child together.

The couple welcomed a baby boy and named him Koa Amani. On April 1, Lindor's wife shared some behind-the-scenes moments from her home birth on social media.

The Mets started the 2025 campaign with a series loss against the Astros but have quickly bounced back since then, winning two series on the trot against the Marlins and now the Blue Jays. The NYM will be eyeing to sweep the Jays in the series finale on Sunday.

