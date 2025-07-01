Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shares heart-melting pictures of son amid family time with Mets star

Three months ago, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia welcomed their third child and first son Koa Amani. Koa has already stitched many memories with her two elder sisters: Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe.

Ad

On Monday, Katia shared photos of Koa and how the past three months have been for them. The snaps were of Koa with either Kalina or Amapola or both. However, there was one image that gave a glimpse of the Mets shortstop. In the sixth photo from the left, Lindor can be seen holding Koa.

"3 months of Koa Amani 💚🕊 The last one is my favorite," Katia wrote.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Francisco and Katia married in December 2021 at Miami’s Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, after meeting on Instagram and dating long‑distance during spring training. They are parents to three children:

Kalina Zoé (born Nov 2020),

Amapola Chloé (June 2023),

Koa Amani (March 2025)

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia filled with gratitude on her 31st birthday

In the second week of April, Katia Lindor turned 31 years old. Katia chose the warmth of home alongside her husband Francisco Lindor and their three children.

Ad

Katia dropped a family photo with all five members in one frame. In the caption of the post, she shared the new reality of her life:

"31 🥳 No birthday glam this year—just deep gratitude and the raw reality of postpartum life: sleep-deprived, makeup-free, living in pajamas… and somehow, never more whole.

"Thirty-one years have led me here, to a single frame that holds everything I love. Three perfect souls born from mine, and a partner who is my strength and my peace. My eyes are tired, my hands are full, but my heart and my soul? Overflowing. This is everything. This is home. Paquito, Kalina, Amapola and Koa—you are my world, the greatest gift I have."

Ad

Apart from being a mother of three, Katia also hosts a successful podcast named "The Un‑a‑Parent," where she discusses parenting.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Krutik Jain Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.



A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.



A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking. Know More