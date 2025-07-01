Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shares heart-melting pictures of son amid family time with Mets star

Three months ago, New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia welcomed their third child and first son Koa Amani. Koa has already stitched many memories with her two elder sisters: Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe.
On Monday, Katia shared photos of Koa and how the past three months have been for them. The snaps were of Koa with either Kalina or Amapola or both. However, there was one image that gave a glimpse of the Mets shortstop. In the sixth photo from the left, Lindor can be seen holding Koa.
"3 months of Koa Amani 💚🕊 The last one is my favorite," Katia wrote.
Francisco and Katia married in December 2021 at Miami’s Vizcaya Museum and Gardens, after meeting on Instagram and dating long‑distance during spring training. They are parents to three children:
- Kalina Zoé (born Nov 2020),
- Amapola Chloé (June 2023),
- Koa Amani (March 2025)
Francisco Lindor's wife Katia filled with gratitude on her 31st birthday
In the second week of April, Katia Lindor turned 31 years old. Katia chose the warmth of home alongside her husband Francisco Lindor and their three children.
Katia dropped a family photo with all five members in one frame. In the caption of the post, she shared the new reality of her life:
"31 🥳 No birthday glam this year—just deep gratitude and the raw reality of postpartum life: sleep-deprived, makeup-free, living in pajamas… and somehow, never more whole.
"Thirty-one years have led me here, to a single frame that holds everything I love. Three perfect souls born from mine, and a partner who is my strength and my peace. My eyes are tired, my hands are full, but my heart and my soul? Overflowing. This is everything. This is home. Paquito, Kalina, Amapola and Koa—you are my world, the greatest gift I have."
Apart from being a mother of three, Katia also hosts a successful podcast named "The Un‑a‑Parent," where she discusses parenting.