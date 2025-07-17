Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shares heartfelt congratulations to Mets’ Brett Baty and Anna Sprys on their engagement

New York Mets star Brett Baty has used the All-Star break to go on vacation with her longtime partner Anna Sprys. Near the beach in Cape May, New Jersey, Baty proposed to Anna, and the two got engaged in front of the open sea.

On Wednesday, the couple announced their engagement with a romantic beachside post on social media. In one of the images, the couple was clinking champagne glasses with Baty holding a bottle of bubbly and both beaming with joy. Anna captioned it:

"Forever with my best friend 🤍"

Congratulatory messages flooded the comments. Among them was a heartfelt comment from fellow Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia.

“Congrats!!! So happy for you guys 💜" Katia wrote.

The couple was rumored to have started dating around 2023, with Anna attending the Mets game wearing jersey #22.

Who is Brett Baty's fiancee Anna Spyrs?

Brett Baty's fiancée, Anna Spyrs, graduated from North Allegheny High School in 2019 with a 4.0 GPA. She was a varsity volleyball player and team captain for two years, leading her team to two undefeated seasons and state championships.

She was also a member of the junior varsity basketball team and volunteered as a camp counselor for volleyball and basketball, coaching over 150 youth participants over three summers.

In college, she was a 6‑foot-tall former collegiate volleyball player. She was a middle hitter for Binghamton University. During her time at Binghamton, Anna was a captain of the Division I varsity volleyball team.

Anna earned her Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Binghamton University in 2023. Apart from the Varsity Volleyball team, she was an active member of the Accounting Association, Women in Business and Investment Association. She pursued a Master of Business Administration (MBA) in Marketing at the same university, completing it in December 2023.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Anna began her full-time career as a Marketing Coordinator at The Growth Partnership in August. Before that, she did multiple internships. At KPMG, she worked as an Audit Intern in 2023.

She also interned at PNC Bank in 2022 as an Internal Audit Intern, focusing on policies like The Bank Secrecy Act and Anti-Money Laundering. She also contributed to an internal technology assessment using Tableau.

