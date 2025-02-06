Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares Mets star husband spending sweet moment with daughter Amapola

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia have had a very eventful offseason as he tried to spend some quality time with his family. Francisco and Katia have two daughters, and they are currently expecting a third child in the next few weeks.

Katia has an active social media presence and she has been sharing photos and videos on her Instagram story of an ongoing family trip. On Feb. 5, Katia posted a photo that shows Francisco Lindor holding his young daughter Amapola.

Francisco Lindor and daughter

Lindor is holding Amapola in the video, while also sporting a very fashionable watch. The two are riding in the car together. There was a video posted a day before that showed the entire Lindor family getting ready to board an airplane.

Amapola was born on June 17, 2023, and will soon have to adjust to no longer being the youngest in the family. Sister Kalina was born on November 4, 2022, and she is often seen spending time with her father at New York Mets games.

Francisco Lindor is the starting shortstop for the New York Mets and he is one of the most exciting players in baseball. Lindor belted 33 home runs and drove in 91 RBIs during the 2024 season while helping the Mets get to the postseason.

Francisco Lindor, wife Katia ready to be "Party of 5"

Francisco Lindor and his wife have been soaking up the moments this offseason with their two young daughters, but they have also been preparing for another child. The baby is expected to come right around the beginning of the 2025 MLB season, making things difficult for Katia and her two young daughters.

On Dec. 13, Katia shared some maternity photos on her Instagram page and also added a fun little caption.

"All eyes on you, little one. Party of 5 coming soon. 😁"

The photos show a family that is excited about adding another child to the mix in 2025. Francisco Lindor is holding Amapola while Kalina has her hands on Katia's baby bump.

As the 2025 MLB season gets underway, the Lindor family will go back to being a family that supports the New York Mets, while also enjoying the newest member of their family.

