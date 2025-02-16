Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shows off baby bump as she turns up the maternity glamor in chic black dress by the pool

As Francisco Lindor gears up for the 2025 season with the New York Mets, his wife, Katia Lindor, who is pregnant with their third child, is taking time to focus on self-care.

The couple, already parents to two daughters, Kalina and Amapola, announced their third pregnancy in Dec. 2024. On Saturday, Katia took some time to relax under the sun, sharing her sunbathing look with her followers.

(Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

In the clip, Katia can be seen wearing a black sheer swimsuit with a stylish cut-out design that highlights her baby bump. She accessorized with sunglasses and gold necklaces.

In another post, Katia is seen lounging outdoors by a luxurious poolside, reclining on a chair under warm weather. The background features a modern pergola, glass fencing around the pool and a beautiful view of the sky with scattered clouds.

However, her relaxing alone time was short-lived as her younger daughter, Amapola, soon joined her. Katia shared a picture of the adorable moment with the caption:

“Welp that “alone time” didn’t last very long #momlife”

In the image, little Amapola can be seen sitting between her mother’s legs, adorably looking at the camera while wearing floral-printed casual clothes.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares wholesome moment featuring daughters Kalina and Amapola

Francisco Lindor and his wife, Katia, welcomed their elder daughter, Kalina Zoe, in 2020. Shortly after, in Dec. 2021, the couple got married. In 2023, they had another daughter, Amapola Chloe.

On Saturday, Katia shared a heartwarming clip featuring both of her daughters. She captioned the clip (translated):

"Kalina's happiness when Amapola says 'I love you' to her 🥺. I always pray that they love each other, support each other, and always be each other's biggest cheerleaders (even if they argue) 🙏"

(Credits: Instagram/@katia.lindor)

In the clip, Amapola can be heard saying "Amo" to her sister Kalina, which translates to "love" in Spanish. Hearing this, the elder sister affectionaltely hugs Amapola.

Francisco and Katia Lindor welcomed both of their children through home births and they are planning to do the same with their third child.

