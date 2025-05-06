Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia shows dedication with late-night Mets support amid newborn care

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia is keeping herself up late at night to watch the New York Mets game and support her husband, despite the newborn in her hands. On March 31, Katia and Lindor became parents for the third time, giving birth to a son named Koa Amani. Koa has elder sisters, Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloé.

The Mets are currently in the middle of a three-game series against the Arizona Diamondbacks on the road. After Monday's 5-4 win at Chase Field, Katia made it clear she isn’t missing a single moment of Mets action.

Despite the challenges of adjusting to life with a newborn and managing time zone differences, Katia's post on her Instagram story, time-stamped at 12:49 AM, features a jubilant image of Lindor celebrating the Mets’ win over the Arizona Diamondbacks. She captioned:

“Yes, even with the time difference & a newborn I watch all the games.”

Francisco Lindor's wife on Instagram story [email protected]

Lindor made a huge contribution in the close game. His three-run home run in the seventh inning off Ryan Thompson ultimately proved to be decisive as the Mets improved their season record to 23-13. Lindor was well supported by first baseman Pete Alonso, who also hit a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Ryne Nelson.

Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia Lindor's big shout to her family on her 31st birthday

Just days after giving birth to her third child, Katia celebrated her 31st birthday in the warm presence of her family. Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shared a post, sharing her gratitude for having a loving and caring partner along with "three perfect souls."

She posed with the family and wrote:

"31 🥳 No birthday glam this year—just deep gratitude and the raw reality of postpartum life: sleep-deprived, makeup-free, living in pajamas… and somehow, never more whole. Thirty-one years have led me here, to a single frame that holds everything I love.

"Three perfect souls born from mine, and a partner who is my strength and my peace. My eyes are tired, my hands are full, but my heart and my soul? Overflowing. This is everything. This is home. Paquito, Kalina, Amapola and Koa—you are my world, the greatest gift I have. 💝"

As Katia goes through her postpartum journey, Francisco Lindor will continue his trip with the Mets, hoping to continue the victory run.

