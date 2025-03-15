Francisco Lindor's wife Katia soaks up the sun in white beachwear while daughters Kalina & Amapola make a splash in matching outfits

New York Mets star shortstop Francisco Lindor spent some quality time with his wife Katia and their daughters Amapola Chloe and Kalina Zoe during the 2024 MLB offseason. Now, Lindor has hit the ground running in spring training at Clover Park in Port St. Lucie, Florida, while his wife is enjoying the summertime outdoors with their daughters.

The couple has been married since Dec. 16, 2021, and are gearing up to welcome their third child together. While Lindor is busy training with his fellow Mets teammates ahead of their preseason game against the Washington Nationals on Saturday, his wife and kids enjoyed the sunny Friday afternoon by making a splash in the pool.

Take a look at the pictures, shared on Instagram, here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram (Source: @katia.lindor/Instagram)

Some more screenshots from the Instagram story (Source: @katia.lindor/Instagram)

Francisco Lindor produced an amazing season with the Mets last year that saw his team reach the NLCS for the first time in nine years.

However, this year he is still attempting to find his rhythm at the plate during Spring Training. He has played 11 preseason games so far but has managed just five hits in 31 at-bats with a .161 batting average, no home runs, three RBIs and a miser OPS of .397.

While Lindor attempts to get back to his usual self ahead of the 2025 MLB season, his wife and daughters Amapola and Kalina will be nearby supporting him on his journey.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shares funny story about daughter in a series of Instagram reels

Katia Lindor started a new series of reels on Instagram titled "K-fecitos" in which she shares funny moments/episodes of her daughters Amapola and Kalina.

In one such reel from March 2, she narrated a funny incident involving Amapola. She said in the reel:

"Few days ago we were at the airport and Amapola was in her stroller. We got in an elevator and you know it started getting crowded and as this gentleman closes in, Amapola immediately puts her hand out and goes [gestures to stop with her hand] and it was just the funniest thing and really speaks to her personality, how she really is a boundary oriented little toddler. And its just so different from my oldest Kalina who is just the opposite."

The family of four, soon-to-be five, reside in Queens, NY, where Lindor has been playing professional baseball with the Mets since his blockbuster move in 2021.

