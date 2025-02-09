Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia stuns in cozy travel fit as she leaves Boston

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife Katia has been in Massachusetts during the offseason for a special event. She attended Harvard University on Saturday for the Harvard Undergraduate Latina Empowerment and Development's Digital Storytelling workshop.

Following the event, Katit bid farewell to Boston in an Instagram story on Sunday. She stunned in a seemingly black overcoat with matching trousers and white shoes. She also had a Mets hat with black shades on.

"Hasta Luego, Boston."

The caption (Spanish) translated to, "Until Later, Boston." Katia enjoyed her time at the event and shared her feelings about meeting inspirational people on her visit to Harvard University.

"Got to meet such amazing and inspirational Latinas today," she wrote in one of her earlier Instagram stories.

Francisco Lindor and Katir reportedly met through Instagram and started dating. They welcomed their first child, a daughter, Kalina Zoe in November 2020. Following Zoe's arrival, the duo got married a year later in December.

They welcomed a second daughter, Amapola Chloe, in June 2023. The family of four is expecting an addition of another member as Katia announced her third pregnancy via an Instagram post in December last year.

"All eyes on you, little one. Party of 5 coming soon," she wrote in the post.

She shared an update on her pregnancy via another Instagram post in January, writing:

"30 weeks with my 3rd baby bump 💛 There is a certain dissonance I feel while growing life in a world that feels unworthy…yet, like flowers that bloom against the odds, hope refuses to wither. I choose to believe in a future worthy of my children’s light.🌻"

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia grateful for her Harvard University visit

Katia Lindor recapped her visit to Harvard University for the special event in an Instagram post. She shared pictures and moments from the workshop, sending gratitude for the opportunity.

"I want to extend my deepest gratitude to @hu_lead for such an inspiring experience. It was a true honor to be invited as a panelist and to contribute to the growth and empowerment of some of this country’s brightest Latinas and future leaders," she wrote on Instagram.

While Katia had a memorable experience in Massachusetts, her husband Francisco Lindor will be joining the Mets later this month for Spring Training action to prepare for the 2025 season.

