Francisco Lindor's wife Katia talks about Mets star's 'unconditional love' during each pregnancy in heartfelt message 

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor and his wife Katia Lindor have been married for over three years now and reside in Queens, New York alongside their two daughters Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe. They are now gearing up to welcome a third child together.

The couple, which started dating after linking up on social media several years ago, celebrated Valentine's Day on Friday. Katia took to social media to share some lovely pictures with Francisco Lindor and penned down a heartfelt note for him.

She wrote in the caption:

"Each pregnancy has been a beautiful reflection of our ever-evolving love — growing, transforming, and strengthening with each new stage. Seeing you by my side through each of these chapters, holding me up with your unconditional love and support, has made me love you in a deeper way.

"You are more than my life partner…you are my home. Thank you for walking beside me. Happy Valentine's Day my love."

Lindor and his wife exchanged vows in a wedding ceremony at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Miami, Florida on Dec 16, 2021. They celebrated their third wedding anniversary in 2024 as Katia took to social media to share some images with the Mets star while penning down a heartfelt note for him:

"Three years of marriage, countless cherished moments, and with our third child on the way, life with you grows ever sweeter. I love you!! Thank you for choosing to grow with me and for being the perfect partner to navigate the beautiful chaos of parenthood together. Happy anniversary #3."

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia participated in a conference as an official speaker

Francisco Lindor's better half was a guest speaker for the LEAD conference at Harvard University. The Latina Empowerment and Development program at Harvard has been assisting women from Latino backgrounds to find success in their professional careers.

Katia Lindor shared a highlight video from the conference on Instagram, with a caption that read:

"Leaving for a moment, growing for a lifetime. This weekend was full of firsts — not just for me, but for them too. When I was invited to the @hu_lead conference, family feelings crept in. But then, clarity hit — my work matters. The spaces I've built, the voices I've amplified, the stories I've shared… they are the gateway to change."

Francisco Lindor will look to have a big season this year with the Mets, now alongside superstar Juan Soto.

