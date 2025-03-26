Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia teases new episode as Mets star & other MLB parents face parenting question

Mets SS Francisco Lindor's wife, Katia, is the founder and host of "Un-a-parent," a popular podcast that explores the hidden truths of parenthood. The couple have been married for over three years now and share two daughters together, Kalina Zoe and Amapola Chloe. They are now gearing up to welcome a baby boy sometime in the coming months.

Ad

On the latest episode of The Un-a-parent, Mets star Francisco Lindor and his wife were joined by some couples from the baseball fraternity as they voiced their fun-filled responses to questions related to parenthood.

These couple included: Marci and Mark Canha, Danni and Gio Urshela, Kara Maxine and Shane Bieber, Danielle and Tomas Nido, and Jessica and Carlos Beltran. Lindor's wife shared a snippet of the podcast episode on social media with the caption:

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Baseball and parenting—two things that require patience, strategy, and a strong stomach for chaos. This season, host @katia.lindor is bringing you unfiltered conversations with baseball families at every stage—from parents-to-be and sleep-deprived rookies to seasoned vets raising teens after a long run in the big leagues."

Ad

She launched the podcast in August 2022, and in the first episode, she shed some light on what was the driving force behind this project. She said:

"I needed a creative, intellectual, stimulating outlet, and it stemmed from a desire to start conversations that I felt I might have needed back when I was pregnant and becoming a parent, and the first few months that were just so overwhelming."

Ad

While Katia keeps expanding her reach in the podcast realm, Francisco Lindor is all set to kick off the new MLB campaign alongside his Mets teammates as they travel to Houston for the opening day clash against the Astros at Daikin Park on March 27.

Mets star Francisco Lindor's wife Katia shared fun-time with her daughter in a podcast episode

On March 20, Lindor's wife shared a snippet from yet another Un-a-parent episode, and this time she was joined by her eldest kid, Kalina Zoe, who was born on November 4, 2020.

Ad

Watch the video here:

"🎶 Kalina Karaoke 🎶 Let's sing!"

In the video, Kalina could be seen playfully reciting songs by some of her favorite artists like Daddy Yankee, John Mayer, and Bad Bunny. The podcasts are available on Spotify, YouTube and the official Un-a-parent website.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback