Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia wows husband with perfect Q&A, Shane Bieber’s wife Kara reacts

New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is one of the top position players in the league, and his wife, Katia, is well aware of the All-Star infielder's achievements on the field.Katia Lindor, who married the Mets shortstop in 2021, wowed her husband with her knowledge in an interaction with Maddy of WAGTalk. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostKatia aced the Q&amp;A session with the social media personality and the video impressed Francisco Lindor.&quot;I'm impressed,&quot; Francisco commented.Katia responded to the comment:&quot;Just a devoted wife observing greatness from up close.&quot;(Image source - Instagram)Francisco Lindor's wife answered questions from his debut team to the number of grand slams he has hit in the majors to his jersey number and the inspiration behind it.The only question that Katia failed to answer was a trivia question about the Mets shortstop being the first Puerto Rican shortstop to win a Gold Glove Award.&quot;Ok but how did I not know he's the first Puerto Rican shortstop to win a Gold Glove? Thanks for the info,&quot; Katia commented.(Image source - Instagram)Katia's answers also impressed fellow MLB wife Kara Maxine, partner of Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber.&quot;Attttta girl,&quot; Kara commented.(Image source - Instagram)