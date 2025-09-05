  • home icon
Francisco Lindor’s wife Katia wows husband with perfect Q&A, Shane Bieber’s wife Kara reacts

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Sep 05, 2025 05:47 GMT
New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is one of the top position players in the league, and his wife, Katia, is well aware of the All-Star infielder's achievements on the field.

Katia Lindor, who married the Mets shortstop in 2021, wowed her husband with her knowledge in an interaction with Maddy of WAGTalk.

Katia aced the Q&A session with the social media personality and the video impressed Francisco Lindor.

"I'm impressed," Francisco commented.

Katia responded to the comment:

"Just a devoted wife observing greatness from up close."
Francisco Lindor's wife answered questions from his debut team to the number of grand slams he has hit in the majors to his jersey number and the inspiration behind it.

The only question that Katia failed to answer was a trivia question about the Mets shortstop being the first Puerto Rican shortstop to win a Gold Glove Award.

"Ok but how did I not know he's the first Puerto Rican shortstop to win a Gold Glove? Thanks for the info," Katia commented.
Katia's answers also impressed fellow MLB wife Kara Maxine, partner of Toronto Blue Jays ace Shane Bieber.

"Attttta girl," Kara commented.
