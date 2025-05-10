Francisco Lindor’s wife reacts to shortstop’s performance in her first 2025 Mets game

The New York Mets are one of the best MLB teams this season, with Francisco Lindor being the driving force behind their red-hot offense. The star shortstop's wife, Katia Lindor, appreciated his strong start to the season.

Ad

Francisco Lindor featured for New York in the team's highly anticipated clash against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field on Friday. Katia was in the ballpark for the first time this season.

She witnessed the All-Star shortstop going deep from the leadoff spot for the eighth home run of the season. Katia reacted to Lindor's performance on Friday in an Instagram story.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"My first game back in person since the 2024 season," Katia wrote with Francisco Lindor's picture from the game on Instagram.

Ad

Trending

(Image source - Instagram)

Katia didn't attend any games at the start of the season as she was expecting their third child. She gave birth to Koa Amani Lindor, the couple's first son, in March.

Ad

They announced the arrival of the newest member of their family in an Instagram post. The post featured a picture of Kalina Zoé and Amapola Chloé's younger brother.

Francisco Lindor's wife shares gameday fit before Mets-Cubs clash

Francisco Lindor's wife also shared a mirror selfie to show off her fit for the Mets' series opener on Friday. She wore a black Mets jacket and complicated with a black hat with the team's logo.

Ad

She captioned the story:

"Back at it again."

(Image source - Instagram)

Francisco Lindor's eighth home run of the season in the first inning gave the hosts a 1-0 lead. Lindor stole second base in the eighth inning and drove in a run after Juan Soto's RBI single.

Ad

Although it was a slugfest and the Mets dominated Chicago for a 7-2 win, Lindor shed light on the grind the batters displayed on the plate after falling behind the strike count.

“An at-bat’s not over ‘til it’s over,” Lindor told SNY’s Steve Gelbs postgame. “You gotta grind. You get a good pitch, no matter what the count is, and execute the plan. The hitting coaches have done an outstanding job of preparing us.”

Apart from Lindor, Juan Soto, Brett Baty, and Jeff McNeil went deep for the team on Friday, as nine of the ten Mets hitters registered a hit in the series opener.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chaitanya Prakash Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.



Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.



While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.



Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.



When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general. Know More