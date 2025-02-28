Francisco Lindor sends 4-word message after $20M-worth Cavaliers star gushes over their friendship

Mets superstar Francisco Lindor and Cavaliers star SG Donovan Mitchell share a great camaraderie and immense respect towards each other for their endeavors in their respective sporting fields.

While the $20 million Cavs star (per Celebrity Net Worth) is having an incredible season in Cleveland as they sit atop the Eastern Conference, Lindor has hit the ground running with NYM in the spring league as he eyes to propel a star-studded squad towards the Fall Classic in the upcoming season of MLB.

On Friday, Donovan Mitchell shared a story highlighting his respect for the Mets shortstop as the caption read:

"La familia 🤞🏾 @lindor12bc."

Francisco Lindor reshared the same story and penned down a respectful note for the Cavaliers PG, which read:

"Much love my brother."

Take a look at the story here:

Screenshot from the story on Instagram/ @lindor12bc

Last year during the 2024 MLB season in May, Micthell rallied behind Lindor and asked the fans in Cleveland to welcome their former shortstop star as he stepped inside the Progressive Field after almost five years since making his move to the Queens. Donovan is a hardcore Mets fan but has been friends with Lindor since his time with the Guardians.

"Donovan Mitchell advises Cleveland fans to cheer on Francisco Lindor as he plays in front of fans at Progressive Field for the first time in 5 years today ⚾️👏"

During his last final season with the Utah Jazz in 2022, Mitchell even made his way down to the Citi Field for a regular season game between the Mets and the Brewers.

There, Donovan took part in the home team's batting practice as Lindor helped his friend out by providing him with batting gloves and giving a few inputs to muscle the baseball.

"@spidamicthell taking BP at Citi Field today. (Francisco Lindor hooked him up with a pair of batting gloves after this round.)"

Francisco Lindor will be eyeing to produce yet another credible season with the Mets in 2025

Last year, Francisco Lindor produced an unforgettable season with the Mets as they reached the NLCS for the first time in almost a decade. Despite losing the series to the eventual World Series champions, the Dodgers, Lindor's offensive stat line proved that the star shortstop still has a lot left in his tank.

He finished the 2024 season with a .273 batting average, 33 home runs, 91 RBIs, and .844 OPS. The four-time All-Star will be eyeing a similar if not a better season with the Mets in 2025 as the ballclub looks to reach the World Series since last achieving that feat in 2015.

