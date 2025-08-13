  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • New York Mets
  • Francisco Lindor sends 4-word message to Pete Alonso after 'Polar Bear' breaks Darryl Strawberry's Mets home run record

Francisco Lindor sends 4-word message to Pete Alonso after 'Polar Bear' breaks Darryl Strawberry's Mets home run record

By Daniel Santiago
Modified Aug 13, 2025 17:33 GMT
New York Mets v San Francisco Giants - Source: Getty
Francisco Lindor sends 4-word message to Pete Alonso after 'Polar Bear' breaks Darryl Strawberry's Mets home run record - Source: Getty

New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso surpassed a very revered team record during Tuesday's shellacking of the Braves. The first baseman broke Daryl Strawberry's franchise home run record that was set at 252. Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs as he finished the night with the most homers by any Mets player at 254.

Ad

In celebration of Alonso's record, All-Star teammate and de facto captain Francisco Lindor shared his delight about his friend's accomplishment. Lindor commended Alonso's accomplishment with four brief, albeit, meaningful words.

Francisco Lindor congratulates Pete Alonso (Instagram/@lindor12bc)
Francisco Lindor congratulates Pete Alonso (Instagram/@lindor12bc)
"Hats off big dawg," said Lindor.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Alonso ended with the contest with the two aforementioned homers, three runs batted in, three runs scored, and a double as the Metropolitans smashed the visiting Braves, 13-5.

Citi Field apologizes for running out of fireworks during Mets' rout of Braves

Due to the sheer momentum that the New York Mets had during Tuesday night's contest against the Braves, its home stadium, Citi Field had to apologize for running out of fireworks.

Ad
Ad

"NO MORE PYRO" was written on the field's big screen as the hosts smashed six home runs over their NL East counterparts.

After Drake Baldwin drove in Jurickson Profar in the first inning through an RBI ground out, the Mets started 5-0 run that started with Cedric Mullins' RBI single in the bottom of the second. Francisco Alvarez would follow this up with a two-run blast to plate Mullins. To further add to the scoring barrage, Pete Alonso hit his first home run of the night, a two-run variety, as he broke Daryl Strawberry's home run franchise record.

Ad

Not to be left behind, the Braves scored four of their own in the fourth inning as Nacho Alvarez Jr., Profar, and Matt Olson all got in on the act as they tied the game 5-5.

However, their efforts was all for naught as the Metropolitans overwhelmed them with eight runs, including home runs from Brandon Nimmo, Brett Baty, Alvarez and Alonso's second in the succeeding innings. This left the stadium organizers apologizing to the fans after running out of pyro.

Ad

The Mets improved their record to 64-55 that is good for second place in the NL East. Meanwhile, the Braves continue to march on despite an underwhelming season. The latter currently possess a 51-68 card and are 13 games away from the wild card spots.

Their next contest on Wednesday night should be an interesting one as former Met Carlos Carrasco would face his old club against All-Star David Peterson.

About the author
Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago

Daniel Santiago is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. He was drawn towards the sport after the underlying statistics and the analysis surrounding it grabbed his attention.

Daniel particularly enjoys furnishing reports about historic events in baseball and analyzing the game through a statistic-based outlook, based on Fangraphs and Baseball-Reference. This is in line with how he enjoyed watching baseball as a pastime. As a writer, he is very particular about cross-checking from reputable sources and doing his due diligence.

He became a lifelong Hideki Matsui fan after his exploits in the 2009 World Series for the New York Yankees. Among the current generation, Daniel's favorites include Shohei Ohtani and Jung Hoo Lee. Daniel is a huge follower of Asian baseball and both Ohtani and Lee have been in the top echelon of their respective leagues during their time with the NPB and KBO.

His favorite moment as a baseball fan was the final at-bat of the 2023 World Baseball Classic between Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout. He believes there aren't many words to fittingly describe the intensity of the moment.

As an avid sports fan, Daniel watches other sports and Esports when not writing about baseball.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Daniel Santiago
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications