Francisco Lindor sends 4-word message to Pete Alonso after 'Polar Bear' breaks Darryl Strawberry's Mets home run record

New York Mets superstar Pete Alonso surpassed a very revered team record during Tuesday's shellacking of the Braves. The first baseman broke Daryl Strawberry's franchise home run record that was set at 252. Alonso went 3-for-5 with two home runs as he finished the night with the most homers by any Mets player at 254.In celebration of Alonso's record, All-Star teammate and de facto captain Francisco Lindor shared his delight about his friend's accomplishment. Lindor commended Alonso's accomplishment with four brief, albeit, meaningful words.Francisco Lindor congratulates Pete Alonso (Instagram/@lindor12bc)&quot;Hats off big dawg,&quot; said Lindor.Alonso ended with the contest with the two aforementioned homers, three runs batted in, three runs scored, and a double as the Metropolitans smashed the visiting Braves, 13-5.Citi Field apologizes for running out of fireworks during Mets' rout of BravesDue to the sheer momentum that the New York Mets had during Tuesday night's contest against the Braves, its home stadium, Citi Field had to apologize for running out of fireworks.&quot;NO MORE PYRO&quot; was written on the field's big screen as the hosts smashed six home runs over their NL East counterparts.After Drake Baldwin drove in Jurickson Profar in the first inning through an RBI ground out, the Mets started 5-0 run that started with Cedric Mullins' RBI single in the bottom of the second. Francisco Alvarez would follow this up with a two-run blast to plate Mullins. To further add to the scoring barrage, Pete Alonso hit his first home run of the night, a two-run variety, as he broke Daryl Strawberry's home run franchise record.Not to be left behind, the Braves scored four of their own in the fourth inning as Nacho Alvarez Jr., Profar, and Matt Olson all got in on the act as they tied the game 5-5.However, their efforts was all for naught as the Metropolitans overwhelmed them with eight runs, including home runs from Brandon Nimmo, Brett Baty, Alvarez and Alonso's second in the succeeding innings. This left the stadium organizers apologizing to the fans after running out of pyro.The Mets improved their record to 64-55 that is good for second place in the NL East. Meanwhile, the Braves continue to march on despite an underwhelming season. The latter currently possess a 51-68 card and are 13 games away from the wild card spots.Their next contest on Wednesday night should be an interesting one as former Met Carlos Carrasco would face his old club against All-Star David Peterson.