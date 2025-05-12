Francisco Lindor sends emotional message to family and teammates after HR

On Mother's Day, Francisco Lindor made sure that the New York Mets faithful had a joyous ending to their day. After coming up just short the other night against the Chicago Cubs, the Mets avenged their loss on Sunday.

The game was tied in the bottom of the eighth inning when Lindor stepped onto the plate. He did what was expected of him, hitting a solo home run, to get his team in the driver's seat. After that, the Mets caught a spark in their offense, scoring four in the inning to win the game 6-2.

After the game, Lindor opened up about the moment, wth his teammates and family in mind.

“The moment, the moment. Sometimes they come out, sometimes they don’t, you know. I wanted that at-bat, I wanted to get on base and make something out of it for the boys," Lindor said.

The shortstop recalled the missed chance the other night.

"Yesterday, I felt like the momentum was on our side and we didn’t capitalize," Lindor said. "So today, I just wanted to make sure I did something for the boys. I wasn’t trying to hit a home run — I was just trying to have a quality at-bat and let the big boys do what they do."

The home run became more than just a baseball moment — it was personal.

"And then the emotions just came out," Lindor added. "I definitely had my mom on my mind. I had my sisters, I had my wife in the stands — I definitely had them on my mind.”

Pete Alonso & Co. get it done after Francisco Lindor's home run

Earlier in the game, Luis Torrens' RBI triple in the second inning gave the Mets their first run of the game. Cubs' hitter Pete Crow-Armstrong tied the game with a solo home run against Mets' pitcher Griffin Canning in the sixth inning.

Mark Vientos hit a solo home run the following inning, but the Mets' brief one-run lead was gone after Nico Hoerner tied the game with an RBI double.

After Francisco Lindor's solo go-ahead home run in the eighth to break the 2-2 tie, first baseman Pete Alonso followed it with a double and came around to score on Mark Vientos' RBI single.

Brandon Nimmo put the final nail in the game by hitting a two-run home run off Cubs right-hander Gavin Hollowell, winning the game 6-2.

