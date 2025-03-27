Francisco Lindor steals the spotlight in latest New Balance commercial ft. Mets superstar's love for Queens 

New York Mets superstar Francisco Lindor has been the shining star in Queens since making his blockbuster move from the Cleveland Guardians to the Mets in 2021. In four seasons since, the $341 million worth superstar has been named on the All-MLB second team thrice and won two Silver Slugger awards.

Besides producing clutch plays and amazing highlight reels inside Citi Field, Lindor also has a good taste in fashion and is associated with some famous brands in America, one of them being New Balance.

The Mets star teamed up with the American footwear brand to launch his exclusive collection last year. The company shared the latest commercial with Francisco Lindor, in which he could be heard voicing a heartfelt tribute to Queens.

"Queens, from the moment I touched down on your soil, I knew things would be different. I felt it in the raw spirit, of your people," You welcomed me and my family as one of your own. And that welcome stays with me every day.

"They say I'm known for my smile, but it's built on all of you. Every practice, every moment of preparation, it's for all of us. For every kid dreaming big, to every fan rocking their NYM gear with pride, thank you. I play for you. Every game, I leave it all on the field, This is our story. This is for Queens. Let's get it," he added.

Watch the video here:

"The Lindor Signature Collection" by New Balance features a pullover fleece, cargo-style pants, a signature t-shirt with his jersey number 12 on it, a sleek jacket, and to top it off, the on-field and off-field design variants of Lindor 2 sneakers. The collection was launched on NB's official site on Sept. 12, 2024.

Mets SS, Francisco Lindor share the cover of latest Sports Illustrated issue

Lindor shared the cover of the latest Sports Illustrated issue, focused on the 2025 MLB preview with several Mets stars on the cover image. Besides Francisco Lindor, the image has Pete Alonso, Juan Soto, Edwin Diaz, Mark Vientos, Brandon Nimmo and Sean Manaea.

"Meet the Mets: endearing, entertaining ... and eternal underdogs. But the franchise vibes are changing thanks to a billionaire owner who bleeds orange and blue," the caption of the Instagram post read.

The New York Mets open their 2025 MLB campaign in a three-game series against the Houston Astros at Daikin Park, with Game 1 scheduled for Thursday.

