"Francisco Lindor thinks with you on the mound" - Reds pitcher recalls 'Welcome to the Big Leagues' moment

New York Mets star Francisco Lindor is one of the best shortstops in the game and has emerged as an efficient hitter over the last few seasons at Citi Field. Cincinnati Reds pitcher Carson Spiers shared his experience of facing the four-time All-Star, reflecting on the lessons from their meeting.

Spiers made his debut for the Reds after he was promoted to the major leagues as a COVID-19 substitute in September 2023. He faced off against the Mets in the third MLB game of his career and remembered being in a "battle" against Francisco Lindor.

"My 'Welcome to the Big Leagues' moment was facing Francisco Lindor. I'm a strike thrower and, he's a heck of a hitter and all that good stuff and we're having a battle. I don't remember the whole pitch process, but I got two strikes quick on him, right? And I'm feeling good like I can bury a slider here or whatever.

"This guy, he's got the best hands in the game. He was just spoiling good pitch after good pitch, his hands are so good. And you can just tell, he's a thinker, he thinks with you on mound and stuff. But again, he's just spoiling pitch and I'm like, 'F**k, what is it going to take this guy to strike out?'

Spiers said the battle against Lindor made him realize the hitting ability of the players in the big leagues.

"I wish I remembered this sequence, but the last pitch I threw to him in my first time facing him was a change up down the way to him and this guy just stayed on it with a nice little single to left field and that was to me was like, 'all right, these guys are professional hitters, Welcome to the Show.'"

Francisco Lindor keen on Pete Alonso's Mets reunion

Francisco Lindor is one of the leaders in the clubhouse and was an inspirational figure in the Mets' run through to the American League Division Series last year. Lindor has used his influence in the clubhouse to voice his opinion of the ongoing saga with Pete Alonso.

Alonso, who walked into free agency following the 2024 season with the Mets has been linked with a return to Citi Field all offseason. However, Steve Cohen is reportedly unwilling to agree to Alonso's contract demands, resulting in the All-Star first baseman's prolonged free agency.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Francisco Lindor informed the team in the offseason that he would like to have Pete Alonso back in a Mets uniform ahead of the 2025 season.

