Francisco Lindor, Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s wives pen heartfelt wishes after 2025 All-Star selection 

Francisco Lindor and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. were named All-Star starters after the second phase of voting ended. Both of them will earn their fifth cap in the Midsummer Classic as they face off in the duels between the best from the National League and American League.

Ad

As Lindor and Guerrero earned All-Star nods, their biggest support systems, their wives, celebrated their success on Instagram. Lindor's wife Katia wrote about how proud she is of her partner while Guerrero's better half Nathalie thanked Blue Jays fans for propelling him to the position.

Francisco Lindor's wife Katia and Vladimir Guerrero Jr's wife Nathalie celebrated their husband's All-Star selections. (Source: Instagram @katia.lindor and @nathaliii30)

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Francisco Lindor was voted over Los Angeles Dodgers' Mookie Betts. He has a .261 average with 46 RBIs and 17 home runs. He celebrated his All-Star nod with a home run on Wednesday night in the game against the Milwaukee Brewers. After the game, he expressed his gratitude.

Ad

Trending

“I’m honored and proud to be able to take the field in Atlanta as a Met. It’s going to be good, I’m looking forward to it. There’s a lot of good people in this organization and to represent them. I do that with a lot of pride and utmost respect. It’s a great organization. I look forward to it. To represent the Mets, the fans that voted me in, and my family,” Lindor said.

Ad

Similarly, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who beat New York Yankees' Paul Goldschmidt, gave a heartfelt message to Toronto Blue Jays fans. He is batting at a .278 pace with 44 RBIs and 12 home runs.

“I’m very happy,” Guerrero said through club interpreter Hector Lebron. “Very happy and very proud, especially now that my daughter can go to another All-Star Game and the rest of my family can enjoy it, as well.”

Ad

Francisco Lindor's children surprise him with special 'All-Star' worthy celebration

Francisco Lindor was greeted back home by his three children, daughters Kalina and Amapola and son Koa, with a special gift. The three of them prepared a chart paper for their 'Papa' with "Congrats All-Star" written on it, signed with their names.

Katia Lindor's Instagram story featuring their children's special gift to their father (Source: Instagram @katia.lindor)

This All-Star selection, his first since 2019, selection must feel special for Lindor after first missing out in 2023 to be a reserve to Arizona Diamondbacks' Geraldo Perdomo, and last year he wasn't in contention during the first half of the season due to slow start before rebounding with a NL MVP runner-up finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author R. Nikhil Parshy Nikhil Parshy is a baseball and ice hockey journalist at Sportskeeda, and after starting out as a cricket reporter, he has been an analyst with SK since November 2022. His interest in the sports were piqued a few years back after watching highlights on YouTube and he has followed the game ever since.



The Chicago Cubs breaking the 108-year curse in 2016 to lift the World Series remains Nikhil's favorite baseball moment. Two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani has been his favorite player ever since he started following the game, while the LA Dodgers are his favorite team.



As a writer, Nikhil maintains a strong attention to detail and rigorously cross-checks information. He seeks to strike a balance in his writing such that the regular reader gains an insight into player profiles, while also keeping in mind that the non-regular reader is not put off by jargon and shallow analysis.



Nikhil is an avid public speaker, and when not writing about baseball, he regularly participates in debates and quizzes. Know More