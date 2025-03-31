  • home icon
  Francisco Lindor and wife Katia joyfully announce birth of their 3rd child

Francisco Lindor and wife Katia joyfully announce birth of their 3rd child

By Zachary Roberts
Modified Mar 31, 2025 16:11 GMT
Francisco Lindor and wife Katia joyfully announce birth of their 3rd child (Imagn)

Francisco Lindor is now a father of three. As of Monday, the Lindor family grew by one. Katia, Lindor's wife of roughly three and a half years, just gave birth to their son, Koa.

They shared the news through Katia's Instagram account, which has been a way for fans and followers to keep up with the pregnancy and all the things going on in the Lindor family's life these days. Now, that family is one larger.

Had the boy been born a couple of weeks earlier, Lindor would've been in Spring Training with the New York Mets. Instead, he may miss the next few games at least as he lands on the paternity list.

However, when his second child was born in 2023, Lindor opted not to miss out via the paternity list and instead played in a game roughly 14 hours after the birth.

Francisco Lindor refused to make excuses for poor start

Despite the imminent birth of his son, Francisco Lindor did not use his personal life as an excuse for a rough start. The Mets are 1-2 to start the season despite having such an adventurous offseason.

Lindor is not hitting at all right now. He has a .000 batting average thanks to zero hits. He's been on base once (via hit by pitch). He also has one RBI. Despite the off-field stressors, he said it wasn't due to the soon birth of his son.

Lindor was asked if it was hard to play under those circumstances.

“No, I got zero texts from my wife right now, so I guess there's no baby coming yet," Lindor said. "It's life. I'm sure I'm not the only one going through it. There's no excuses. There was no baby last year, and I was in the same spot. This is not my kid’s fault; this is not my wife’s fault. I own up to it, I need to get hits."

Now that the baby is born, though, reporters may stop asking if it's difficult to play with a baby on the way.

Edited by Krutik Jain
