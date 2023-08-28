On August 27, the Cleveland Guardians announced that they would be releasing Noah Syndergaard. The move represents the latest stanza in one of modern MLB's most spectacular falls from grace.

Syndergaard, a 6-foot-6 right hander with a cannon of an arm, was a former first round draft pick who made his MLB debut with the Mets in 2015. That season, the 22-year old pitched to a 3.24 ERA, amassing 218 strikeouts across 183 innings in 24 starts. On account of the terrific performance, Noah Syndergaard placed fourth in NL Rookie of the Year voting.

In 2016, Syndergaard dazzled again. He posted a 2.60 ERA in 31 starts, and had the lowest HR/9 in baseball. However, Syndergaard's success was to be painfully-short lived. After being named his team's opening day starter, everything began to go south.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Injuries limited Noah Syndergaard to just seven starts in 2017. In 2019, latent issues led him to record the most earned runs in MLB. He also missed the entirety of the 2020 season after undergoing Tommy John surgery.

Expand Tweet

After a horrific and incomplete 2021 season, Syndergaard was traded from the Mets to the Los Angeles Angels in 2022. Later that season, he was dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies.

The last two years have been a disaster for Noah Syndergaard. After inking a one-year deal worth $13 million with the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Texas-native posted a 7.16 ERA in 12 starts, leading to his release by the team. Yesterday, the Guardians released him after he allowed 20 earned runs in 33 innings since coming to the team in July.

In response to the New that Syndergaard is back on the market, New York Mets superfan Frank "The Tank" Fleming put out a Tweet that appeared to call for the Mets to bring back their former young ace.

Expand Tweet

"Bring him home and DFA Carrasco" - Frank Fleming

Although so much has changed, Fleming believes that his team is at rock bottom. After having dealt Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander at the trade deadline, perhaps the Mets have no other choice but to roll the dice on a player like Syndergaard.

Is it all over for Noah Syndergaard?

This week, former Washington Nationals ace Steven Strasburg announced his retirement. Stasburg's case is a perfect example of a pitcher who has been betrayed by his body, and now holds virtually zero big-league capabilities.

Simiarly, Syndergaard knows that time is running out. Failure to achieve any sort of success on any of his recent teams tells front offices around the league all they need to know.