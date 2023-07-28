The New York Mets have traded right-handed reliever David Robertson to the Miami Marlins. In return, the Mets will receive infielder Marco Vargas and catcher Ronald Hernandez, both of whom are minor league position players. The Marlins will cover the remaining $10 million of Robertson's contract as part of the deal, and no additional money will be sent to Miami by the Mets.

This news has furiated Frank the Tank, whose hurt was evident. He took to Twitter to express his emotional displeasure.

"Billy Eppler has fucked the Mets again. This is the best reliever on the market and we got nothing in return. Do you need any proof? This is an act of sabotage. They're not gonna have a winning season for 25 years. They hired a man, who sabotaged the organization. He's gonna trade players for nothing."

MLB Twitter fans completely agree with Frank.

"They got NOTHING in return," wrote one user while the other commented: "I couldn’t agree with Frank more."

Robertson, a World Series champion, was acquired before the start of the current campaign when Edwin Diaz hurt himself playing in the World Baseball Classic. Even when the rest of the bullpen failed, he has had a solid season filling in for the ninth inning.

Here's what Billy Eppler said about trading David Robertson

Billy Eppler, when asked about trading David Robertson, justified the move by stating that the value of the players they acquired in the trade exceeded their expectations, making the decision a no-brainer given the state of the team.

"We were faced with where our club was at this point of the season. In this circumstance the value of the players we acquired exceeded our expectations, so we executed it"

Prior to the MLB trade deadline last year, the New York Mets went on a spending binge. This year, though, they have started to sell.

There are, however, still a few days left, so it won't be shocking to see them add more new names to the bullpen.