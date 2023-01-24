Frank Thomas stats: How many home runs did 'The Big Hurt" hit in his career?

Frank Thomas, otherwise known as "The Big Hurt," was one of the most imposing players to ever play the game. The first baseman's sheer size and power ensured that he was always a threat to hit a long one.

Over the course of Thomas' 19 year career, fans were treated to some of the most exciting plays imaginable. It's likely nobody like "The Big Hurt" will come along again any time soon.

Jason J. Connor @JasonConnor612 Dug my old Frank Thomas poster poster out of the attic and replaced the 2014 Jose Abreu poster over my desk. #WhiteSox Dug my old Frank Thomas poster poster out of the attic and replaced the 2014 Jose Abreu poster over my desk. #WhiteSox https://t.co/URCbuPgHgW

"Dug my old Frank Thomas poster poster out of the attic and replaced the 2014 Jose Abreu poster over my desk. #WhiteSox" - @ Jason J Connor

Thomas was born in Columbus, Georgia in 1968. He quickly began turning heads when he made his debut for the Columbus High School baseball team. Although many teams were ready to sign him right out of high school, Frank Thomas instead chose to play baseball for Auburn University in Alabama.

Thomas was selected by the Chicago White Sox 7th overall in the 1990 MLB entry draft, and wasted no time getting to work. In his first full season in 1991, Thomas hit 32 home runs and 109 RBIs. With an .OBP of .453 and an OPS of 1.006, he led the league in both categories and finished third in Rookie of the Year Award voting.

Two seasons later, in 1993, Frank Thomas was named the AL MVP after crushing 41 home runs and 128 RBIs for the White Sox. He followed up on his success again in 1994, scoring a league-best 106 runs and leading the league in walks for the fourth time in his young career.

1994 also saw "The Big Hurt" lead the league in OBP, SLG, OPS and OPS+, making him the only White Sox player ever to do so. He was named the AL MVP for a second year in a row.

Thomas won the World Series with the White Sox in 2005, although injuries kept him sidelined for the majority of the postseason. He spent the final three years of his career split between the Oakland Athletics and Toronto Blue Jays, where he hit his 500th career home run before retiring following the 2008 season.

MLB Stats @MLBStats José Abreu is the first @WhiteSox player to earn #MVP honors since Frank Thomas in 1994. José Abreu is the first @WhiteSox player to earn #MVP honors since Frank Thomas in 1994. https://t.co/eBTj9ruBNb

"Jose Abreu is the first @WhiteSox player to earn #MVP honors honors since Frank Thomas in 1994." - @ MLB Stats

All told, Frank Thomas hit 521 career home runs, tying him for 8th all-time on the AL leaderboard. Moreover, Thomas holds the White Sox franchise record for home runs and RBIs with 448 and 1,465 respectively. The White Sox retired his number, 35, in 2010.

Chicago White Sox will hope to play in the spirit of Frank Thomas this season

After a disappointing season, the White Sox will wave goodbye to their manager Tony La Rusa, who retired amid health concerns. The AL Central is a young and competitive division, and if the White Sox can hit with the "Big Hurt" in mind, they will have a fighting chance in 2023.

With last season's performances in mind, 2023 promises to be better for Chicago fans. We will see if they can upset the apple cart and give their fans something to cheer about.

Poll : 0 votes