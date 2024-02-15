Freddie Freeman, Alex Bregman, Dallas Keuchel, Cody Bellinger & other MLB players hit home runs in romance on Valentine's Day

Several Major League Baseball stars recently celebrated Valentine's Day with their partners while eagerly anticipating the start of spring training in just a few days.

Some of them had really cute dates, exchanged excellent gifts, or had an intimate time together. Here's a list of who really made the most of the occasion!

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

7 MLB players who had an impressive Valentine's Day

7) Dallas Keuchel

Dallas Keuchel may have had the best Valentine's Day gift of all. The gift is often the most memorable part of a holiday, and it's really hard to outdo the gift that he gave his partner, Kelly Nash. It was a Great Dane dog with a bunch of roses.

6) Alex Bregman

Alex Bregman knocked it out of the park for Valentine's Day

Alex Bregman has been enjoying his life with his partner and child this winter as he prepares for the 2024 season with the Houston Astros. However, he made time for a family dinner, appearing on his partner's Instagram story ordering food.

5) Freddie Freeman

Freddie Freeman treated his wife, Chelsea, to an amazing holiday date on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

4) Albert Pujols

Albert Pujols took his partner to a restaurant, where they enjoyed each other's company, some food, and even some dancing. The former St. Louis Cardinals star is living it up right now in retirement.

3) Brusdar Graterol

Brusdar Graterol felt grateful for his wife and his young child as the LA Dodgers pitcher took them out for a treat.

2) Jose Siri

Jose Siri posted a loving picture for Valentine's Day to Instagram

Nothing is better than a big hug from someone you love, and that's exactly what Tampa Bay Rays star Jose Siri showed off on Instagram. He brought out all the stops for his partner: balloons, goodies, and more.

1) Cody Bellinger

Cody Bellinger had a wonderful Valentine's Day with his fiancee

Cody Bellinger and his fiancee celebrated casually, but they still managed to share a lovely selfie of the date on Instagram. The free agent is still looking for a new home in the MLB, but he's having a good time with his partner regardless.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.