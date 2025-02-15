"Freddie Freeman contract is an example" - Ian Happ exposes major hurdle for first basemen in light of Pete Alonso's $54,000,000 Mets deal 

Pete Alonso and the New York Mets finally agreed on a two-year, $54 million deal earlier this month and one MLB star broke down why the slugger did not get the contract he first wanted.

During his free agency this offseason, Alonso was reportedly looking for a long-term deal with a $30-35 million AAV, which he did not get. Speaking on a recent episode of his podcast, "The Compound", Chicago Cubs outfielder Ian Happ explained why Alonso did not get the contract that he originally wanted with the Mets.

"There are premium positions and then not premium positions. Your shortstop, center field, second base, catcher, middle of the diamond is kind of like the premium positions," Happ said. "First base is a position where it's really hard to accrue WAR, you're docked defensively from the jump...it's a very challenging position to have really high WAR numbers.

"So when teams are putting together their projection of their algorithm that's saying how much is this player worth, because the WAR numbers are lower at that position I think it's making it a lot harder for these guys to get paid. I think the Freddie Freeman contract is an example.

"That looks like a phenomenal deal that any team now would sign up for but at that time, there was only one team that was willing to go to that number so there were teams in the bidding for a guy like Freddie Freeman.

"So I think that positionally, it's challenging. So I think those are the things that were weighing on his [Pete Alonso's] market. I don't hate the deal because he's getting $30 million in the first year, a large part of that is signing bonus. And he can opt-out after the $30 million one year," he added.

Freddie Freeman and Pete Alonso are both elite hitters and among the best first basemen in the MLB right now. When Freeman entered free agency in 2021, only the Atlanta Braves and LA Dodgers were ultimately willing to pay the numbers that he wanted, which saw him sign with the LA team.

During Alonso's free agency this winter. no team was willing to give him the contract that his agent Scott Boras was looking for.

Outfielder Brandon Nimmo shares his excitement with Pete Alonso's return to the Mets

Alonso's return to the Mets has not only appeased fans but also given his teammates a boost of confidence ahead of the upcoming season. In a recent interview with the media, outfielder Brandon Nimmo shared his reaction to Alonso's return via SNYtv:

"I loved it. Him and I have been together a long time, anytime you have 30-40 homers in your lineup you've got to love that, especially with the lineup we've got going right now."

Nimmo and Alonso have played together in the MLB for the last six years and have been a crucial part of the Mets' lineup. Set to renew their partnership this year, Nimmo is happy to have Alonso as his teammate again.

