Los Angeles Dodgers may not have signed that big-name star they were hoping for, but Freddie Freeman was content with how the deadline turned out.

The 2020 National League MVP believes the club added some valuable pieces. The Dodgers opted for experience and depth to build on an already talented roster.

Lance Lynn, Ryan Yarbrough and Joe Kelly are all over the age of 30 and all three have playoff experience. Amed Rosario and Enrique Hernandez are both reliable bats.

Per a recent article in Yardbarker, Freeman was upbeat when asked about the Dodgers' recent moves:

"We added five guys over the last week, and a lot of them have contributed. We feel good, we love our team," said Freeman.

Freddie Freeman believes the new additions will complement the club's current roster and he spoke about the "good chemistry" in the clubhouse.

Los Angeles did miss out on Detroit Tigers' 30-year-old ace Eduardo Rodriguez. The Venezuelan refused to waive his no-trade clause and cited his family as the reason he wanted to remain in Michigan.

The Dodgers are holding on to first place in the National League West with a slender 2.5-game lead over the San Francisco Giants. Los Angeles has won the division in nine of the last 10 seasons and won the pennant on three of those occasions.

New additions should fit in well with Dodgers' first baseman Freddie Freeman

Los Angeles Dodgers' Freddie Freeman doubles against the Oakland Athletics at Dodger Stadium

The Los Angeles Dodgers invested wisely and addressed many of their key concerns.

Righty hitters Enrique Hernandez and Amed Rosario should help balance a lineup that has several left-handers.

Lance Lynn has already contributed some big innings since his move from the Chicago White Sox. He completed seven innings on Tuesday to record his first win with the organization.

Joe Kelly recorded his first strikeout on July 29 versus the Cincinnati Reds. He should fit right in at an organization where he played 115 games over three seasons.

Freddie Freeman was a part of the Atlanta Braves 2021 championship side and knows what it takes to win a World Series. He believes this Dodgers team has all the pieces to once again compete for a title.