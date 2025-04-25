Freddie Freeman gets honest about 3000 career hits with possible retirement timeline

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman revealed that he would love to reach 3000 career hits and gave an honest take on how many years he might have left in the MLB. The 35-year-old is well-known for his hitting prowess and specifically hitting for average, having accumulated 2279 career hits as of today. While he said he might have about five more years of MLB action left in his tank, he acknowledged that reaching the 3000 mark would mean a great deal to him.

Freddie Freeman started his MLB career with the Atlanta Braves in 2010 and soon established himself as an elite hitter, making eight All-Star appearances since then. He won his first World Series title with Braves and went on to win a second title with the Los Angeles Dodgers, where he was also named the MVP of the series. Despite several injuries over the years, Freeman has always managed to come back strong and put up good numbers.

In an interview clip with Chris Rose posted on Thursday, Freeman was asked if reaching 3000 career hits was important to him, and he replied (via ChrisRoseSports):

"Kind of important. If you would've asked me ten years ago, I probably would have given you a different answer. But as I've been playing a long time and we're getting you know, 700-ish away, it is kind of cool to think about but I'mbobviously going to need health and to keep playing well."

"Because we lost 100 games with COVID, I've been on the IL a couple of times. So there's been some things that deter that but in my head I maybe have like 5 years left. So if you can just average 150, I might make it, which is kind of crazy to say. But hopefully, health stays on my side and hand-eye coordination stays on my side for a few more years."

Freddie Freeman also currently holds a .300 career average, which is quite amazing considering that he has played in the major leagues for over 15 years. He said average is also important to him because he is that kind of hitter and a lifetime .300 average says a lot about a player.

Freddie Freeman reveals his World Series walk-off homer helped a father quit drinking

Freddie Freeman cemented his legacy as a Los Angeles Dodgers great when he blasted a walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the World Series last year. He has now revealed how the hit helped one fan quit drinking (via ChrisRoseSports):

"A guy told a story about how he was in right field with his two boys and he used to drink when he came to the games, and he drank a lot. And for that day, he didn't drink because he wanted to be more present with his kids at the game. He said the ball flew over his head and he hasn't drank since."

It is clear to see why Freeman is such a favorite among fans, but as he enters the latter stages of his career, it remains to be seen how long he has in the MLB.

