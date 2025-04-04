Freddie Freeman injury: Dodgers announce major update on 8x All-Star 1B following 'little shower mishap' 

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced that they have placed Freddie Freeman on the Injured List after he apparently tweaked his ankle last week in the shower. The eight-time All-Star first baseman will be placed on the 10-day IL, which will be retroactive to March 31, meaning Freeman can be activated within a week.

Freeman suffered an injury to the same ankle last season when he grounded out and landed awkwardly on his foot in a game in late September. He wasn't placed on the IL and continued to fight through the pain throughout the postseason. He went on a tear during the World Series, setting multiple records and being crowned the World Series MVP.

A stint on the Injured List is rare for someone like Freeman, who has been one of the most reliable players in the last decade. Despite the ankle injury and a separate finger injury in August of last year, Freeman continued to be considered day-to-day. Before that, his last IL stint came during the pandemic season and his last non-illness-related major IL stretch dates back to 2017 when he was with the Atlanta Braves.

His injury history, thus, explains why the Dodgers didn't place him on the IL immediately after the news was made public by manager Dave Roberts. He has played in three games for the team so far in 2025, managing a .250 average on 12 at-bats with two home runs in that spell.

Freeman is expected to be back during the series against the Washington Capitals, which also happens to be the trip where the Dodgers will visit the White House to meet with Donald Trump for the honorary Presidential World Series invitation.

Dave Roberts makes feelings known about Freddie Freeman's ankle before it got tweaked

Because of the injury he sustained in 2024, Freeman had to undergo surgery in December. Despite that and him lining up for the Dodgers during Spring Training, manager Dave Roberts said he hadn't fully healed.

"It wasn't 100 percent," Roberts said via MLB.com. "But still, obviously the way he swung the bat – he was in a good spot."

In his place, the Dodgers have relied on Kike Hernandez who has hit 1-for-11 in the three games against the Braves as the first baseman. The team itself hasn't missed Freeman's presence a lot as they are still unbeaten after eight games.

