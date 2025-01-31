Freddie Freeman makes a difference with heartwarming gestures toward children affected by LA fires

On Thursday, the Los Angeles Dodgers posted a series of snaps featuring first baseman Freddie Freeman on Instagram. The eight-time All-Star made a difference by making heartwarming gestures toward children in areas affected by the wildfires affecting Los Angeles.

"For Day 4 of the Dodgers Love LA Community Tour presented by Bank of America, @freddiefreeman read to students at Brentwood Science Magnet School. The school currently houses both its students and students from Palisades Elementary School, which was decimated by the wildfires," the Dodgers' Instagram post was captioned.

The fires, which have since been named the 'Eaton' wildfires, broke out shortly after the turn of the year. The typical dry California conditions, along with the strong winds, led to a rapid increase in the potency of the fires, as authorities have continued to struggle to control them.

Freddie's wife, Chelsea Freeman, has also tried her best to help, posting plenty of stories on her socials to raise awareness about various opportunities to donate and ease the pressure on those most affected by the devastating fires.

Just like Chelsea Freeman, Brianna Betts, Freddie Freeman's teammate Mookie Betts' wife, also took to Instagram on Wednesday as she attempted to help a single mom named Victoria and her daughter, Joyce.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea takes to Instagram to share adorable video

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, took to Instagram to share an adorable video of her eldest son Charlie, lovingly embracing his pet, a feline named Champ.

"Champy getting biggg 😻" Chelsea Freeman wrote

Screenshot of Chelsea Freeman's Instagram story (Image from - Instagram.com/@chelseafreeman5 IG Stories)

According to reports, the kitten was brought home shortly after Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers won the 2024 World Series, after Charlie fell in love with the cat at first sight.

