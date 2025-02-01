Freddie Freeman makes feelings known about special bobblehead honoring Dodgers star's grand slam in WS Game 1

Freddie Freeman's iconic walk-off grand slam in Game 1 of the 2024 World Series has been honored with a special bobblehead, and the LA Dodgers star has shared his heartfelt reaction to this tribute.

On Friday, the Dodgers' Instagram account posted a reel showing the commemorative figure, highlighting Freeman’s legendary moment when he hit a game-winning grand slam against the New York Yankees in the 10th inning. It was the first walk-off grand slam in World Series history.

The caption of the Dodgers' post read:

"A first look at Freddie, Tommy and Dave’s bobbleheads! 🔥 To see upcoming highlights for the 2025 season, click the link in our bio or visit Dodgers.com/promotions."

You can watch the video here:

While talking about his bobblehead, Freddie Freeman said:

"Oh, that's a good one. They got the bat pose and everything. Stoic face. I really, really like this. I think Charlie, my kids are going to really have fun with this one."

"Come out for my bobblehead night. Hope to see you there," he said to the fans.

Freddie Freeman’s grand slam on Oct. 25 got a dramatic 6-3 victory for the Dodgers. With two outs and the bases loaded, Freeman crushed a first-pitch fastball from former Yankees left-hander Nestor Cortes into the right-field stands, sending Dodger Stadium into a frenzy.

The moment drew immediate comparisons to Kirk Gibson’s legendary 1988 World Series heroics at the same ballpark.

Freddie Freeman's bobblehead depicts him raising his bat towards the sky after hitting the home run.

Freddie Freeman paid an emotional tribute to his father as he etched his name into the history of the game

Freddie Freeman - Image via Getty

Freddie Freeman's grand slam against the New York Yankees in the World Series is an iconic moment in baseball history. He added an emotional touch to the moment by acknowledging the role of his father, Fred, who was seated in the crowd during his playing career.

“He’s been throwing me batting practice since I can remember," Freeman said. “That’s mostly his moment. … That’s Fred Freeman’s moment right there.”

Freeman was named the MVP of the five-game series. He also talked about the importance of writing his name in history books through his Game 1 heroics.

“When you get told you do something like that in this game that’s been around a very long time – I love the history of this game, to be a part of it, it’s special,” Freeman said.

“I’ve been playing this game a long time, and to come up in those moments, you dream about those moments. Even when you’re 35 and been in the league for 15 years, you want to be a part of those.”

Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman had a solid 2024 season with the Dodgers, playing 147 games and posting a slash line of .282/.378/.476. With 89 RBIs, he hit 22 home runs and stole nine bases.

