Freddie Freeman opens up on time in LA as he sends touching message to Dodgers fans

On Monday, Freddie Freeman expressed gratitude to the LA Dodgers' fanbase for making his transition from Atlanta seamless. Now entering his fourth season in Los Angeles, the two-time World Series winner and former MVP grew emotional while sharing his appreciation as he gears up for another title run.

His career will be defined by the walk-off grand slam hit against the New York Yankees in the World Series, but even before that moment, Los Angeles embraced Freddie Freeman as one of its own.

They showed unwavering support, especially as he and his family navigated the challenges of his son Maximus's Guillian-Barre Syndrome diagnosis.

Freeman joined Alanna Rizzo and A.J. Pierzynski on the "Foul Territory" podcast Monday, where a large part of the segment featured the humbled All-Star expressing love for fans of the Dodgers.

"Every time I walk onto that field, they've treated me like one of their own," Freeman said.

Though Pierzynski stated the moment the game-winning homer was hit as the exact time Freddie Freeman officially became a Dodger, the player felt otherwise, stating:

"I've been thinking about that moment this whole offseason. When I came back from being away from the team with Max, I came back to a standing ovation. I've been getting my name chanted for all three years I've been with the Dodgers."

Freeman felt it was the fans appreciating his effort, knowing how tough it was for him to leave his family and go to work with so much going on behind the scenes.

"When Max was going through it right after the hospital ... It was tough," Freeman added. "Leaving my family every single day. I would get to the field, and they would just make me feel okay and that I was supposed to be at work."

All systems go for Freddie Freeman as Dodgers look to defend title

MLB: Spring Training-Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Dodgers - Source: Imagn

Freddie Freeman got a late start this spring due to recovering from offseason surgery on his ankle, leaving Dodgers fans concerned about the first baseman's ability to be in game shape for when the regular season starts. Those concerns can be put to rest, however, as Freeman has gotten out to Cactus League play.

Though he got out to a slow start with just one extra-base hit through his first six plate appearances, the power has started to come around for Freeman two weeks into his preseason regimen. He batted .364 with three of his four hits in 11 plate appearances going for extra bases last week. He also knocked in three RBIs and hit a pair of homers.

It looks like the veteran is rounding into form with the Dodgers set to open the regular season in Tokyo against the Cubs on Tuesday of next week.

