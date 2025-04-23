Freddie Freeman recalls wife trolling him over bathtub incident leading to IL

LA Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman had to miss several games after a freak bathroom incident early in the season. The Dodgers have had unusual reasons for their star players not playing but this was the most hilarious.
Now, almost 24 days later, when the incident happened, Freeman recalled what actually unfolded at the time and how his wife went on to troll him for the accident during an interview with Chris Rose.
Freeman said it was a Sunday when he hit the shower in the guest bathroom since the one in his room wasn't working properly. Freeman slipped, hurting his surgically repaired ankle from last season.
“My foot hit the bathtub and I just slid and fell,” Freeman told Rose. “It was a glass door, so it could’ve been a lot worse.”
Freeman mentioned that if not for his surgically repaired ankle, he could have braced himself from falling.
“Any healthy person that didn’t have a surgically repaired ankle probably would’ve caught themselves,” he added. “But I couldn’t catch myself. So it just kinda really-pulled my scar tissue that was healing.”
Freeman's wife, Chelsea, knew that it was going to happen, but not now as she trolled her husband.
“There was nothing cool, other than me falling in the bathtub. My wife literally said, ‘I thought this was going to happen later in life.'”
Aftermath of Dodgers placed Freddie Freeman on IL after hilarious incident
Due to the bathroom slip-up, the scar issue, which was forming over his ankle where the surgery happened, tore up.
This is why the Dodgers didn't want to trade his short-term availability with the risk of losing him down the stretch for a long time. That's why they placed him on the 10-day injured list.
Freeman has already returned to the field and is gradually getting back to his usual self. In 13 games and 44 plate appearances, the first baseman is hitting at .273 along with four home runs, five walks and 11 RBIs. He had two RBIs in Dodgers' 11-10 loss against the Chicago Cubs on Tuesday.