Freddie Freeman’s potential return timeline revealed by Dodgers manager Dave Roberts as recurring neck nerve issue sidelines 1B

Following a series loss against the San Diego Padres, the Los Angeles Dodgers are on a three-game winning streak and are aiming for a series sweep with a win against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday.
The Dodgers are 2-0 up in the series but will be without All-Star first baseman Freddie Freeman for the series finale. Freeman wasn't part of Wednesday's lineup because the infielder is suffering from a nerve issue in his neck, affecting his shoulder and arm.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts shed light on Freeman's "recurring" issue and discussed his potential return to the lineup ahead of the series finale.
"It’s something that is recurring, but it’s been kind of showing itself a little bit the last couple days," Roberts said. "I think that just giving him a couple days, with the off day tomorrow, he'll be back on Friday."
If everything goes right, the reigning World Series MVP will likely be back in action for the three-game home series against the Arizona Diamondbacks with the series opener on Friday at Dodger Stadium.
Freddie Freeman in line for first batting title for Dodgers
Freddie Freeman struggled with injuries in the lead upto the postseason last year but came in clutch for the team in the World Series against the New York Yankees despite his issues.
The All-Star first baseman has been one of the most consistent offensive players this season as Freeman is batting at a National League-leading .302. He has 32 doubles, the most in the league and is chasing a maiden batting title this year.
With Freeman sidelined with a neck issue, the NL West leaders had Kike Hernandez covering first base. The star utility player is coming off a lengthy absence, playing his first game since July in Tuesday's 6-3 win. He went 2-for-3 at the plate and drove in a run for the team.