Freddie Freeman, a first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers and a seven-time MLB All-Star, hit his 300th home run in 2023. In the 2023 Major League Baseball All-Star Game, Freeman was selected as the National League's starting first baseman.

In 2014, Freeman got married to Chelsea Freeman. They are the joyful parents of three sons: Charlie, born in 2016, Brandon John and Maximus Turner, born through surrogacy and Chelsea's pregnancy, respectively, less than two months apart in 2020 and 2021.

Happy Birthday Freddie!!! We love you sooo much!!! 🥳 #34 #birthday - Chelseafreeman

Chelsea Freddie Freeman's oldest kid celebrated his seventh birthday three days ago. On her social media pages, Chelsea posted an adorable photo of the family.

Fans would like and anticipate seeing him follow in his father's footsteps and wear the team's colors.

Happy 7th Birthday Charlie! Watching you grow up has been our biggest joy. We love you so much! - chelseafreeman

One suppoter commented:

"See you in a Braves uniform"

"Future Dodgers legend"

Others also commented on Freddy Freeman's son's birthday:

Happy Birthday Charlie!!! We can’t wait to watch you following your dads foot steps in the future 🥳❤️

Future brave right there happy birthday Charlie! ❤️

Happy birthday Charlie!! Pretty cool you and my son share the same B-Day have fun

Freddie Freeman purchases a new home

Freddy Freeman originally lived in Orange County. But getting there and to Dodger Stadium took some time. To get to the stadium, Freeman needed to travel for 90 minutes. As a result, he spent $7,825,000 on a home in Los Angeles that was only a 20-minute drive from the stadium.

The 6,289-square-foot property, which was constructed in 2022, has four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a courtyard, a fully equipped guest house, a sauna and an upper garden. It also has a guest home that is completely furnished.

The house was created by Rob Diaz, Mark Alexander and Anastasia Ratia. Prior to moving to his L.A. residence, Freddie Freeman lived in an opulent Roswell home in North Fulton, which he sold in 2016.