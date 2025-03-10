Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures Dodgers superstar stealing hearts with adorable father-son bonding moment

Chelsea Freeman, wife of star first baseman Freddie Freeman, shared some wholesome family moments from one of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ spring training games. She and their three children visited Freeman to cheer him on.

Ad

On Sunday, she shared several pictures featuring their three children, Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus, which she captioned:

“Baseball = AKA a day of hot dogs and cheering on Dad. 🌭⚾️❤️”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ad

Trending

In the first image she shared, Freeman and her three sons were seen posing near the field, right behind the protective netting. Freeman wore a white fitted T-shirt, blue jeans, and sunglasses, while Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus were dressed in Dodgers-themed t-shirts.

Another picture featured two of the brothers enjoying hot dogs. Chelsea Freeman also posted a clip in which Freddie Freeman was seen interacting with his sons from behind the netting.

Ad

The Dodgers are participating in spring training before opening the regular season in Tokyo, Japan, with a two-game series against the Chicago Cubs starting on March 18. Freeman had ankle surgery last year, and reports have emerged that he may not be ready for the first game of the season.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea expresses her feelings on her sons witnessing their father in action

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, opened up about her feelings on seeing her sons watch their dad play. She spoke about the experience in an interview with the New York Post last week.

Ad

“It’s hard to describe, but I feel like it’s more of a look in their eye, they’re so proud of their dad and getting to just to experience watching it with them, Charlie’s eight now, so he’s going to remember everything from the last World Series, which I think is so cool," Freeman said.

Ad

Chelsea also spoke about attending spring training games and said:

“The cool thing about spring training is it’s more of a normal schedule for us where the games are at 1 p.m. instead of 7 p.m. so, it feels more like a normal family schedule which is nice.”

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea Freeman have been married since 2014 and have three sons Charlie, Brandon and Maximus.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback