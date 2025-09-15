  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures sons Brandon & Max channeling dad's batting prowess in their T-ball debut

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures sons Brandon & Max channeling dad's batting prowess in their T-ball debut

By Krutik Jain
Modified Sep 15, 2025 08:17 GMT
Sports: The ESPYS Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures sons Brandon & Max channeling dad's batting prowess in their T-ball debut - Source: Imagn

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, is enjoying watching her two younger sons get their first taste of T-ball. The LA Dodgers first baseman shares three sons with Chelsea: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus. While Charlie is known to have a fine interest in the sport, his brothers are also getting their shoes dirty.

Ad

On Sunday, Chelsea captured Brandon and Maximus making their T-ball debut. She captured Brandon wearing a No. 5 jersey from behind, batting left-handed. She wrote in the caption:

"First tball game... They are so cute I cannot"

In the clip, Brandon swings into left field for a base hit. Then, she captures her other son, Maximus, facing his first pitch. Max, batting right-handed, also hit the ball to the left-field.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Go Max!! First pitch," she wrote.
Chelsea&#039;s Instagram story
Chelsea's Instagram story

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea hosts Dodgers ticket giveaway with Archer Jerky

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea are known for arranging special Dodgers ticket giveaways at different points in the season. Earlier this month, Chelsea shared how fans can get their hand on tickets for the Dodgers' game later this month.

Ad

For this, Chelsea is teaming up with Archer Jerky. She announced that she’s giving away two tickets and a parking pass to the Dodgers game on Sept. 20.

Chelsea uploaded a photo with her three sons, all decked out in Dodgers gear. The caption of the post had the details on the giveaway.

In order to be eligible for this contest, fans need to follow @chelseafreeman5, @archerjerky on Instagram. They also have to comment #archerdodgerssweepstakes on the post.

Ad

If not this, Chelsea shared another means, writing:

"Email your full name, street address, city, state, zip code, day and evening telephone numbers (including area codes), date of birth, and the following statement: “I acknowledge that I have read, understand, and agree to the Sweepstakes Official Rules” to sweeps@archerjerky.com, with “ARCHER X DODGERS SOCIAL SWEEPSTAKES” in the subject line."
Ad

Only those above 18 years, living in the Greater Los Angeles Area, will be eligible to get the ticket. Those who win will be contacted through email or direct message within seven days.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Krutik Jain
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications