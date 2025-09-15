Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures sons Brandon & Max channeling dad's batting prowess in their T-ball debut

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea Freeman, is enjoying watching her two younger sons get their first taste of T-ball. The LA Dodgers first baseman shares three sons with Chelsea: Charlie, Brandon and Maximus. While Charlie is known to have a fine interest in the sport, his brothers are also getting their shoes dirty.On Sunday, Chelsea captured Brandon and Maximus making their T-ball debut. She captured Brandon wearing a No. 5 jersey from behind, batting left-handed. She wrote in the caption:&quot;First tball game... They are so cute I cannot&quot;In the clip, Brandon swings into left field for a base hit. Then, she captures her other son, Maximus, facing his first pitch. Max, batting right-handed, also hit the ball to the left-field.&quot;Go Max!! First pitch,&quot; she wrote.Chelsea's Instagram storyFreddie Freeman's wife Chelsea hosts Dodgers ticket giveaway with Archer JerkyFreddie Freeman and Chelsea are known for arranging special Dodgers ticket giveaways at different points in the season. Earlier this month, Chelsea shared how fans can get their hand on tickets for the Dodgers' game later this month.For this, Chelsea is teaming up with Archer Jerky. She announced that she’s giving away two tickets and a parking pass to the Dodgers game on Sept. 20.Chelsea uploaded a photo with her three sons, all decked out in Dodgers gear. The caption of the post had the details on the giveaway.In order to be eligible for this contest, fans need to follow @chelseafreeman5, @archerjerky on Instagram. They also have to comment #archerdodgerssweepstakes on the post.If not this, Chelsea shared another means, writing:&quot;Email your full name, street address, city, state, zip code, day and evening telephone numbers (including area codes), date of birth, and the following statement: “I acknowledge that I have read, understand, and agree to the Sweepstakes Official Rules” to sweeps@archerjerky.com, with “ARCHER X DODGERS SOCIAL SWEEPSTAKES” in the subject line.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOnly those above 18 years, living in the Greater Los Angeles Area, will be eligible to get the ticket. Those who win will be contacted through email or direct message within seven days.