Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea carefully curates 'Holiday Gift Guide' with must-have picks for the season of giving

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, is enjoying the offseason after the Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman's World Series triumph last month against the New York Yankees.

The holiday season is around the corner, and Chelsea Freeman curated a gift guide for her Instagram followers on Friday. She shared the guide in her Instagram story with a message for her fans.

"Hey guys. I've been working on some holiday gift guides for you guys. Um I've been filling my cards before Black Friday, so I wanted to share them all for you guys before your Black Friday shopping. So I'm going to link them on the next couple slides and happy shopping," Chelsea said in her story.

In the following story, she shared a basic "for her" collection that included outfits, perfume, hair tool and a watch, among other accessories. The following slide was a "for him" collection featuring shoes, a watch, a portable speaker and others with an emphasis on muscle guns.

(Image source - Chelsea Freeman's IG story)

Her next story featured luxury items for the holiday season, which featured fancy sunglasses, watches, slippers and smart rings, among other accessories. The last slide from the guide was for children, as it had baseball practice toys, Legos, PS5 and plushies.

(Image source - Chelsea Freeman's IG)

Chelsea Freeman shared the link to the collection in her story. Fans can not only shop for gifts for the holiday season but can also get their hands on the outfits Chelsea wore during the Dodgers' games.

Freddie Freeman and Chelsea are married with three boys, and the family of five celebrated the World Series triumph with a special gift.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares son Charlie's unique gift

Freddie Freeman's eldest son, Charlie, FaceTimed his father wanting to adopt a cat just three days after the Dodgers first baseman's heroics in the World Series, per Chelsea. They eventually adopted one from the Stray Cat Alliance.

"Meet 'Champ' .. because why not adopt a kitten 3 days after the World Series," Chelsea wrote on Instagram. "Freddie took a nap and woke up to a FaceTime from Charlie asking if he could get a cat."

Freddie Freeman's family is enjoying the offseason as the Dodgers star won the World Series MVP award after claiming his second World Series ring.

