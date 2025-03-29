Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea celebrates Dodgers superstar's 2-run bomb off ex-teammate Jack Flaherty

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, was all hype after the Dodgers first baseman crushed the maiden home run of his 2025 MLB campaign on Friday night. She was also present inside the Dodger stadium for Opening day on Thursday alongside their kids, Charlie, Maimus and Brandon to cheer for Freddie.

Freeman's two-run center field home run came against his former Dodgers teammate, Jack Flaherty, who had re-signed with the Detroit Tigers during the offseason.

Chelsea was quick to share the video of Freddie hitting the home run in the bottom of the sixth inning and then rounding the bases on her social media story.

Take a look at some snapshots from the story:

Screenshots from the story on Instagram

Besides Freddie Freeman, his good friend and teammate Mookie Betts livened up the crowd by hitting two home runs in the game and driving in four runs of three hits.

The other two RBIs came off Michael Conforto and Will Smith's hits which helped the Dodgers win the contest 8-5 and seal back-to-back to series victory in the 2025 MLB season.

While Freddie and Co. had a decent game with the bat, Freeman also had a friendly exchange with Tigers ace Jack Flaherty during the game. Flaherty was taken out of the game after 5.2 innings pitched and was replaced by Tyler Holton.

While Flaherty was in the away dugout he playfully threw a gum at Freddie who was at first base. The former teammates shared a smile at the funny incident.

Take a look at the video here:

"Jack Flaherty toying with Freddie Freeman after he hit a 2-run bomb off of him 🤣 So nice to see JFlare back at Dodger Stadium."

Dodgers star, Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shared an endearing image from 2025 Opening Day

On Friday, Chelsea Freeman shared an image on social media from 2025 Opening day alongside sons, Charlie, Maximus and Brandon. The three kids rocked matching Dodger blue outfits while she rocked a grey colored LAD jacket over a white chic dress.

Take a look at the post here:

"Opening Day 2025 ⚾️ "

The LAD will look to seal yet another series sweep and better their record to 5-0 for the season. The series finale against the Tigers is scheduled to begin at 7:10 PM EST at Dodger Stadium on Saturday.

