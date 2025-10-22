Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 2-word message after Blue Jays book World Series date with Dodgers

The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series to qualify for the World Series for a second consecutive season.However, the defending champions had to wait until Monday to find their Fall Classic opponents as the ALCS matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners stretched to a decisive Game 7.The Blue Jays triumphed with a dramatic win in the decider to clinch the AL Pennant and make it to the World Series for the first time in 32 years. Following their win, Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shared a two-word message on Instagram.She shared MLB's poster for the World Series featuring Freeman among other Dodgers players among with Blue Jays stars, captioning it:&quot;Let's goooo 🔥&quot;(Image source - Chelsea Freeman's IG)Earlier this week, Chelsea shared a celebratory post after the Dodgers won Game 4 of the championship series to clinch the Pennant. The Instagram picture featured Chelsea posing with the Dodgers first baseman and their three sons.&quot;World Series bound,&quot; Chelsea captioned the post. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFreddie Freeman shares emotional connection with Toronto ahead of Blue Jays showdownThe Blue Jays will host the Dodgers at Rogers Centre for the first two World Series games before the next set of games at Dodger Stadium. Freddie Freeman, who represents Canada in the World Baseball Classic (WBC), shared his feelings on playing in the country.&quot;I'm not so sure the Canadian fans, Blue Jays fans, will be cheering for me this time around like it was in the WBC the last couple times,&quot; said Freeman.Freeman's parents hailed from Canada with his mother, Rosemary, from Peterborough, Ontario, and the Dodgers first baseman admitted feeling close to his late mother whenever he plays in Toronto.&quot;I love going back to Toronto, it's a special place for obviously my family and every time I go back there I feel a little bit closer to my mom,&quot; Freeman said. &quot;So I'm looking forward to getting there tomorrow.&quot;The Dodgers travel to Toronto for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday.