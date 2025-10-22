  • home icon
  • Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 2-word message after Blue Jays book World Series date with Dodgers

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 2-word message after Blue Jays book World Series date with Dodgers

By Chaitanya Prakash
Modified Oct 22, 2025 05:17 GMT
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 2-word message after Blue Jays book World Series date with Dodgers - Source: Getty

The Los Angeles Dodgers swept the Milwaukee Brewers in the National League Championship Series to qualify for the World Series for a second consecutive season.

However, the defending champions had to wait until Monday to find their Fall Classic opponents as the ALCS matchup between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners stretched to a decisive Game 7.

The Blue Jays triumphed with a dramatic win in the decider to clinch the AL Pennant and make it to the World Series for the first time in 32 years. Following their win, Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shared a two-word message on Instagram.

She shared MLB's poster for the World Series featuring Freeman among other Dodgers players among with Blue Jays stars, captioning it:

"Let's goooo 🔥"
(Image source - Chelsea Freeman's IG)

Earlier this week, Chelsea shared a celebratory post after the Dodgers won Game 4 of the championship series to clinch the Pennant. The Instagram picture featured Chelsea posing with the Dodgers first baseman and their three sons.

"World Series bound," Chelsea captioned the post.
Freddie Freeman shares emotional connection with Toronto ahead of Blue Jays showdown

The Blue Jays will host the Dodgers at Rogers Centre for the first two World Series games before the next set of games at Dodger Stadium. Freddie Freeman, who represents Canada in the World Baseball Classic (WBC), shared his feelings on playing in the country.

"I'm not so sure the Canadian fans, Blue Jays fans, will be cheering for me this time around like it was in the WBC the last couple times," said Freeman.
Freeman's parents hailed from Canada with his mother, Rosemary, from Peterborough, Ontario, and the Dodgers first baseman admitted feeling close to his late mother whenever he plays in Toronto.

"I love going back to Toronto, it's a special place for obviously my family and every time I go back there I feel a little bit closer to my mom," Freeman said. "So I'm looking forward to getting there tomorrow."

The Dodgers travel to Toronto for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday with Game 2 scheduled for Saturday.

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash

Chaitanya Prakash is an editor who covers US Sports at Sportskeeda. His first brush with sportswriting was in 2012 when the greatest football manager of all time, Sir Alex Ferguson, bid farewell to the beautiful game.

Although having started out professionally as a cricket writer in 2022, Chaitanya's curiosity and indiscriminate interest in all sports in general eventually introduced him to America's favorite pastime.

While Chaitanya's favorite player from the current crop is the dynamic Venezuelan Ronald Acuna Jr., his all-time favorite, however, is Pedro Martinez, for his self-belief and consistency. He also rates Jose Bautista's iconic bat flip in 2015 as his favorite moment in baseball history.

Chaitanya specializes in reporting on technical aspects of the game or analyzing patterns behind specific plays. He also likes pondering over players' self-assessments following the conclusion of a game as it helps him get an idea of how they think about the sport in general.

When not cheering for his favorites across sports, Chaitanya likes being transported to the past through a good war documentary or a historical documentary in general.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
