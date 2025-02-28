Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea drops 4-word reaction as Dodgers superstar dominates Rockies in Cactus League

Los Angeles Dodgers fans welcome back All-Star slugger Freedie Freeman to the plate with a rousing reception during Thursday's Cactus League game against the Colorado Rockies.

Freddie Freeman's heroics helped the Dodgers to their eighth World Series title against the New York Yankees in October, earning him the World Series MVP title.

He played his first Spring Training game on Thursday against the Rockies and went 1-for-3 in a 2-0 loss against Colorado. Freddie's wife Chelsea reacted to his hit on the night in her Instagram story.

Chelsea reshared a post from the Dodgers in her Instagram story, captioning the post:

"Year 15 let's gooo! ⚾"

(Image source - Chelsea Freeman IG)

As Chelsea mentioned in her story, the 2025 season marks Freddie Freeman's 15th year in MLB. He spent the first 11 years of his career with the Atlanta Braves, making his major league debut in 2010.

Chelsea and Freedie have been together since tying the knot in December 2014. They share three sons, Charlie, Brandon and Maximus. 2024 was a special year for the duo as they celebrated Freddie winning his second World Series ring. They also celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in December last year.

Freddie Freeman and his wife Chelsea overcome adversities in 2024

It wasn't all rosy for the Freeman family as Freddie and Chelsea's youngest son Maximus was diagnosed with a neurological disorder, Guillain-Barré syndrome, after the All-Star break. The Dodgers All-Star had to take time off the diamond to tend to his son's rare disease.

Freddie Freeman sustained an ankle injury in the lead up to the postseason and even missed some games in October due to his injury. But the World Series MVP played through injury to deliver a second World Series title in four years for the Dodgers.

Chelsea showered love for her husband post his ankle surgery in the offseason with an Instagram post on Valentine's Day earlier this month.

"Forever Valentine."

The duo also celebrated the fourth birthday of Brandon and Maximus this month. Chelsea penned an Instagram post on the occasion, writing:

"Brandon + Maximus turn FORE"

The worst seems to be behind the Freeman family as Freedie Freeman heads into his 15th MLB year. The All-Star first baseman is expected to play a crucial role in the team's push for a second consecutive Fall Classic appearance and Chelsea will be cheering for her husband with their kids in the stands.

