Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gets into details of filming much-anticipated Dodgers-Yankees 2024 WS docuseries

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared her thoughts on filming MLB’s three-part documentary, 'Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series.' Last October, the Dodgers faced the New York Yankees in the World Series, winning the series 4-1.

The Yankees won only one game, a solid 11-4 victory in Game 4 of the World Series. However, the Dodgers secured a close 7-6 victory in Game 5 to clinch the championship. Now, Apple TV+ is bringing back the excitement of the World Series with exclusive behind-the-scenes footage and in-game clips.

On Saturday, Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, who also stars in the documentary, reacted to its release announcement, writing:

“I can't wait to watch this! Two of the most iconic franchises. Some of the biggest names in baseball. It gives me goosebumps thinking about it. 💙 💙 💙 We filmed for this during the WS with no idea what was to happen. 🥺 🙏”

Chelsea Freeman IG

'Fight for Glory: 2024 World Series' will offer fans an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the season finale showdown between two of baseball’s most iconic franchises.

The documentary is directed by filmmaker and documentarian R.J. Cutler and is produced by Apple TV+ in partnership with MLB and Imagine Documentaries. Executive producers include Hall of Famer and former star shortstop Derek Jeter, film producer Brian Grazer, and director-producer Ron Howard.

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, reveals that he could have retired in 2024

Last year, Freddie Freeman’s son, Maximus, was hospitalized and diagnosed with Guillain-Barré syndrome. Freeman missed several games due to his son’s health issues. Chelsea revealed that her husband even considered walking away from baseball during those tough times.

While discussing the situation, she said (via Dodgers Nation):

“There was a point, like, if Max didn’t get better, I don’t know if Freddie would have gone back to playing. So Max getting better in itself is a miracle and then for Freddie to be able to finish the way that he did … I feel like we needed that.”

Despite the challenges, Freeman had a strong season with the Dodgers, finishing the regular season with a .282 batting average, 22 home runs, and 89 RBIs.

In the 2024 World Series, he delivered an impressive performance, hitting four home runs, driving in 12 RBIs, and drawing two walks while scoring five runs.

