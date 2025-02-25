Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gets honest about what "always kills" her during recent workout grind

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared a glimpse of her recent workout routine. While her husband is recovering from his injury to make his Cactus League debut with the Los Angeles Dodgers, she prioritizes her health by working out at the gym.

Freeman has yet to make his Spring Training game debut as he is still recovering from ankle surgery after the 2024 season. He has been married to Chelsea for more than a decade, tying the knot in 2014. She previously worked as a real estate agent and model but has now become an entrepreneur, starting the Chelsea Freeman Collection.

On Monday, Chelsea posted a picture on Instagram following an intense workout with the caption:

"Pure Barre Define always kills me 😩"

Chelsea IG (Credits: Instagram/@chelseafreeman5)

The image featured a small workout platform, dumbbells, and a black rubber mat, suggesting that the photo was most likely taken at a gym.

Chelsea is the biggest supporter of her husband’s career with their three children and often attends MLB games to cheer him on. The Freemans might soon get a chance to witness Freddie’s first 2025 Cactus League game.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts revealed that Freddie Freeman could make his Cactus League debut on Thursday. However, it remains unclear whether he will play at first base or as a designated hitter.

Discussing his recovery, Roberts said (via Dodgers Blue):

“The running, he’s passed all of those checkmarks. Jumping, coming down on the ankle, is something we don’t feel 100% right now”

Freddie Freeman along with his wife Chelsea celebrated the birthday of their sons Brandon and Maximus

On Sunday, the Freeman family celebrated the birthdays of two of their youngest members, Brandon and Maximus. Although Freddie and Chelsea Freeman’s two sons were born a couple of months apart, they celebrated their birthdays together.

Chelsea shared some pictures from the celebration with the caption:

“Brandon + Maximus turn FORE ⛳️🏌️‍♂️🏌️‍♂️”

The family is posing at a beautiful venue. The couple’s eldest son, Charlie, is alongside his two younger brothers, all wearing matching outfits. The three adorably smile while dressed in green T-shirts and shorts.

