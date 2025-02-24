Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea gives a sneak peek into sons Brandon & Maximus' fourth birthday celebration

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared glimpses from their sons Brandon and Maximus' birthday celebration. The couple has three children together, with their eldest, Frederick "Charlie" Charles Freeman, born in September 2016.

Ad

Charlie welcomed his younger brothers, Brandon in December 2020 and Maximus in February 2021. The Freeman family recently celebrated the birthdays of their two youngest children together.

On Sunday, Chelsea shared several snapshots of the celebration on Instagram with her 526K followers.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Brandon + Maximus turn FORE," she captioned the post.

Ad

Trending

In the images, Freddie Freeman and Chelsea can be seen posing with their three children. Freeman is dressed in a green and white polo t-shirt with black pants. Meanwhile, his wife wore a white top and a black skirt.

Their three boys, Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus, are dressed in matching outfits wearing green polo shirts, shorts, and white sneakers.

In another picture, the two birthday boys can be seen posing in mini golf carts. One photo also captures them in their parents' arms, with their golf-themed birthday cakes in front of them.

Ad

The snapshots ended with a heartfelt image of the sibling trio smiling and posing gleefully for the camera.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea faced several pregnancy struggles before welcoming Brandon and Maximus

Chelsea has been very open about her pregnancy struggles, especially after the birth of their first son, Charlie. The couple explored various fertility options and went through many doctor visits before eventually welcoming Brandon and Maximus into their lives.

Ad

Discussing their journey in 2021 with ESPN, Chelsea shared:

"It was always my dream to have three kids by the time I was 30. When my 29th birthday came around and I still wasn't pregnant, I never thought it would be possible.”

“I think our story is definitely a story that God always has a bigger plan. ... Whether a family is looking towards fostering, adoption or surrogacy, children -- no matter which way they come -- are truly a blessing for any family."

In 2020, the Freemans arranged for a surrogate mother to carry their child. Around the same time, Chelsea also became pregnant and later welcomed both of her sons, who were born just months apart.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback