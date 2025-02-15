  • home icon
  • Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea makes feelings known as Dodgers star's pro-tennis cousin makes WTA final debut

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea makes feelings known as Dodgers star's pro-tennis cousin makes WTA final debut

By Chirag Dhariya
Modified Feb 15, 2025 11:30 GMT
MLB: Philadelphia Phillies at Atlanta Braves - Source: Imagn
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea makes feelings known as Dodgers star's pro-tennis cousin sister makes WTA final debut (Source: Imagn)

Los Angeles Dodgers star Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, shared her excitement about her husband’s cousin, Carson Branstine, making her WTA 125K Cancún final debut.

While Carson Branstine and her sisters, Constance and Cassidy, pursued tennis, their cousin Freddie Freeman chose baseball. Since making his MLB debut in 2010, Freeman has built a stellar career.

Chelsea posted a clip from the Cancún Tennis Open’s official Instagram account welcoming Carson Branstine to the final. She captioned the post:

“Let’s gooo @carsonbranstine First WTA Final Freeman Family athletic genes are strong.”
(Credits: Instagram/@chelseafreeman5)
(Credits: Instagram/@chelseafreeman5)

Carson Branstine, who previously represented the United States, now represents her birth country, Canada, a switch she made in 2017. She set to face Emiliana Arango of Colombia in the WTA final at Estadio El Tinto in Cancún, Mexico.

Branstine is coming off a 6-2, 6-3 semifinal victory over Australian tennis player Maya Joint. Meanwhile, Arango had a hard-fought match against British player Francesca Jones, winning 3-6, 6-1, 7-5.

Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea shares Valentine's Day celebration moments with family

On Friday, Chelsea shared glimpses from their Valentine's Day celebration while also celebrating their son Maximus’ birthday. She captioned the story:

“Valentine’s Day & Max’s 4th birthday.”
(Credits: Instagram/@chelseafreeman5)
(Credits: Instagram/@chelseafreeman5)

The clip featured several wrapped gifts, candies and stuffed animal toys. Chelsea also shared several pictures with her husband Freddie Freeman wishing him on Valentine's Day writing:

“Forever Valentine ❤️🥰”
In the images shared, Freddie Freeman can be seen posing alongside his wife at an aesthetic venue.

Freddie Freeman is recovering from surgery he underwent after the 2024 season to repair his injured ankle. His participation in spring training is expected to be limited due to rehab. However, the eight-time All-Star believes he could be ready for the season-opening Tokyo Series with the Dodgers against the Chicago Cubs in March.

Edited by Chaitanya Prakash
