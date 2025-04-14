Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea melts over as son Brandon adorably mimics Dodgers superstar dad's bobblehead stance

Star first baseman Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, recently reacted to their son Max mimicking his father’s bobblehead stance. On Friday, the Dodgers secured a 3-0 win over the Chicago Cubs, the same night Freeman’s bobbleheads were handed out to the first 40,000 fans.
The miniature Freddie Freeman depicted the star’s iconic 2024 World Series walk-off grand slam pose. Before the game, the entire Freeman family was invited onto the field, including Freddie’s wife, Chelsea, and their children.
One of their sons, Brandon, recreated his father's memorable pose from last year’s grand slam that helped the Los Angeles Dodgers win Game 1 of the World Series with a 6-3 score.
Chelsea shared an image comparing Brandon’s pose to Freddie Freeman’s bobblehead, reacting with a single emoji:
“🥹”
Meanwhile, Freddie Freeman’s oldest son, Charlie, threw the ceremonial first pitch of the game. Chelsea also posted a story thanking her hairdresser while posing in her Dodgers game-day outfit, captioned:
“Lovedddd my hair! Thank you @hairdressmess”
For Friday night’s game, Chelsea donned a white t-shirt printed with Freeman’s 2024 World Series walk-off grand slam moment, paired with jeans and a red purse.
The game ended in a shutout, with the Los Angeles Dodgers taking a 3-0 lead in the sixth inning. Tommy Edman launched a 423-foot home run, allowing Teoscar Hernandez and Freddie Freeman to score.
Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea captures her sons showing off their baseball skills
Chelsea, recently took her three children, Charlie, Brandon, and Maximus, to a baseball facility. The boys enjoyed their time taking swings inside the batting cage.
Chelsea shared several images from the outing on social media, along with heartfelt and playful captions:
"Look at Max go. Off days = more ⚾ "
"This warm up is cracking me up. Max was so into baseball before GBS. So happy to see him getting back to it ❤️❤️❤️ "
"Charlie ⚾ "
"Wait for the slide. Brandon is our power lefty 💪💪 "
Freddie Freeman rejoined the Dodgers on Friday after a stint on the injured list that caused him to miss nine games. Following that game, Los Angeles suffered a tough 16-0 loss to the Cubs on Saturday.
The three-game series ended on Sunday, with Chicago taking the finale 4-2. The Dodgers are now scheduled to face the Colorado Rockies on Monday at Dodger Stadium.