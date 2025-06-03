Freddie Freeman's wife Chelsea mourns fallen officer after Baldwin Park shooting tragedy with an emotional message

Freddie Freeman's wife, Chelsea, knew police officer Samuel Riveros, who lost his life at the Baldwin Park shooting on Saturday. Riveros was a Dodgers fan and was known to Freeman's wife.
In addition to Riveros, another man fell victim to the atrocity committed by a 22-year-old male, who authorities have identified as Eduardo-Roberto Medina-Berumen.
Freddie Freeman's wife shared the Baldwin Park Police Department's Instagram post honoring Riveros on Monday.
"Our hearts are heavy hearing of his passing this week. Officer Samuel Riveros of the Baldwin Police Department served with honor and heart. He was an avid Dodgers fan from Pasadena," she wrote.
Riveros had met her during the 2025 Dodgers vs Mets NLCS. Freeman's wife remembered that he had enquired about the health of her son, Max. He even gave his police patch to give to Max. The boy was diagnosed with a rare neurological illness called Guillain-Barré syndrome and has been recovering.
"A small gesture that meant so much. Rest in peace, Officer Riveros. Your kindness will never be forgotten," she continued.
The suspect was also wounded in the attack before the police apprehended him. The LA County Sheriff's Department currently holds him with bail set at $4,000,000.
Freddie Freeman reacts to the death of the fallen officer
Samuel Riveros has close ties with Pasadena. The 35-year-old was a former parking enforcement officer and Pasadena City College student. He was a nine-year veteran of the police department and is survived by his mother and sister.
In addition to Riveros, a civilian was also killed in the shootout. Riveros' colleague, Anthony A. Pimentel, was also shot, but has left the hospital as he only suffered minor injuries.
Freddie Freeman also reacted to the horrific news. Resharing his wife's post, the Dodgers slugger captioned it with a prayer emoji.
Eduardo Roberto Medina-Berumen, the accused, has no prior criminal conviction. The 22-year-old lived with his mother. Multiple reports suggest that a dispute between Medina-Berumen and another individual was the starting point of the horrific incident. However, Sheriff’s Lt. Michael Modica has not confirmed it.
Officers Riveros and Pimentol rushed to the spot upon receiving information. Medina-Berumen immediately fired his rifle upon seeing the men in uniform. Riveros was shot to death while Pimentol suffered minor injuries.