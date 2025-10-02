Freddie Freeman’s wife Chelsea poses in custom tees along with sons featuring Dodgers 1B amid postseason games

The Los Angeles Dodgers booked their spot in the National League Division Series with a win over the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday. They would be hoping to continue their defense of the World Series title against the Philadelphia Phillies.An important piece of their puzzle is first baseman Freddie Freeman. He has been a major figure in their recent success, and throughout that time, his family has been a constant source of support.Freddie's wife, Chelsea, took to Instagram to post a carousel of pictures from their series-clinching game against the Reds. The Dodgers wife could be seen wearing a customised tee shirt that featured her husband. Their eldest son, Charlie, wore the same tee, while Brandon and Maximus wore tee shirts with a World Series ring on them, representing last year's triumph. For Chelsea, her three sons are the best mates for the grueling postseason.&quot;The best postseason teammates I could ask for,&quot; Chelsea wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Freemans were seen with similar matching outfits last month when the Dodgers held a celebratory Freddie Freeman World Series Ring Giveaway Night. That day Chelsea wore a black top with the ring, while her three sons featured it on their Dodger blue tees. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe Freeman family is no newcomer to facing the challenges of the MLB playoffs. The fixtures list only keeps getting harder as the season progresses. Last year, Freddie's performances followed a similar trajectory, where he won the World Series MVP, which included a walk-off home run in the series opener.So far things have been quiet for the 36-year-old. In the first game of the series, he went 2-for-5 with a walk. On Tuesady, he blanked on 4 at-bats. If Freeman is able to keep up his regular-season form, where he managed a .295 batting average, it will help his team immensely.Freddie Feman hypes up Phillies-Dodgers clashAfter their win on Tuesday night, the former MVP took to his own story section to share the promotional poster for the NLDS matchup against the Phillies. Freddie Freeman's Instagram story featuring the NLDS matchup (Source: Instagram @freddiefreeman)Freeman is no stranger with Philadelphia, having been part of their divisional rivals, the Atlanta Braves setup for multiple seasons before joining Los Angeles. The Phillies won three more games than the Dodgers and pipped them for the first-round bye.